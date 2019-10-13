After an injury layoff of more than a month, Santos Contreras returned to the lineup as an offensive dynamo.

He dribbled through converging defenders, he found passing lanes, and above all, scored five goals.

Kewanee opened the Class 1A regional with a 9-0 victory over Yorkville Christian on Saturday at Northeast Park. It was the team’s final home match of the season.

“It felt great,” said Contreras, who said he experienced no discomfort. He suffered a pelvic avulsion in the Sept. 9 loss to Riverdale. “I’ve been waiting for this for five weeks. I’m just excited to be back and helping the team.”

Kewanee’s all-time leading goal-scorer is now 14 away from the 100 mark. “They took 20 minutes away from me,” said Contreras after a mercy rule was invoked cutting the second half to a single 20-minute period.

The opponent, Yorkvile Christian, hasn’t won a match all season.

Kewanee is a No. 6 seed. But it now has the missing piece to a team that, to its own merit, scrapped and fought and etched out a 6-15-2 record.

Kewanee plays 11-9-1 Newark in the regional semifinals. That match will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Serena soccer field. Two weeks ago Kewanee lost a 3-1 decision to Newark and Contreras says he remembers playing to a 2-2 tie last season.

Reincorporating Contreras into the lineup is not as seamless as the score might appear, however. Adjustments have to be made before the semifinal, Kewanee coach Franky Grejeda said: “We had a rough time in the beginning. He has not practiced. He’s seen everything from the side. Now we’ve got two days to get him fully into our formation.”

Formations aside, Grejeda said the team is playing with confidence. “They are really excited,” he said. “Everyone is doing a great, great job.”

Yorkville Christian made only two attacks on goal, a corner kick in the first half and a shot that went left in the second half. Otherwise, it was all Kewanee.

Izac Contreras opened the scoring, hitting on a shot right up the middle at 35:43.

Santos Contreras made consecutive penalty kicks at 30:14 and 26:56. He then scored during the course of play to make it 4-0 with 25:45 left in the half. His other goals were a straight on shot from about 30 yards out at 11:43 left in the first half. In the second half he got an angled kick into the net with 6:05 to go.

Corbin VanDeSampel scored from right in front of the goal at 13:51 of the first half and Kavius Reed made the capper with 1:21 left in the game.

In the other opening round regional game, Serena defeated Somonauk 7-3. Senena now plays top seeded Earlville 4 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

The regional championship will be 4 p.m. Friday.