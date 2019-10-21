Kewanee finished its tennis season on Friday at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional.

In singles play, Lanay Thorp lost to Richwoods’ Miranda Popp 6-2, 7-5 and Nancy Guerrero lost to Peoria Notre Dame’s Sydnee O’Donnell 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, the Kewanee team of Abigail Butcher and Lani Moreland lost to the Alleman pair of Sydney Anderson and Haley Hoffman 6-1, 6-0 and Kewanee’s Emma Blodgett and Ahtziri Castillo lost to Allenman’s team of Lucy Rector and Kate Rector 6-0, 6-0.

Dunlap won the sectional, with Allenman placing second and Geneseo third. Taylor Disharoon of Dunlap was the singles champion and Katie San Jose and Emily Yu of Dunlap was the doubles champ.