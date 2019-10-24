On Oct. 22, the LaHarpe Eagles flew in.

AVON— On Oct. 22, the LaHarpe Eagles flew in.

There was only an eighth grade games because they did not have enough players for a seventh grade team. That being said, there were only seven players that took the court for the Eagles. Two additional players were out with injuries.

The Tornadoes had a great first quarter and led 13-0 going into the second quarter.

The Eagles came storming back and outscored the Tornadoes 7-2 to close out the half behind 7-15.

The third quarter would be like the first with the Tornadoes scoring 13 points and increasing the lead by 16 points.

The fourth quarter would be like the second with the Eagles outscoring the Tornadoes 11-4. But, it was not enough and the A-Town Tornadoes would earn their third win of the season 32-23.

Hailey Redding had 16 points, Kandra Hendricks eight points, Brooklyn McCune four points and Jaycie Squire and Reece Stenger two points each. Also seeing playing time were Addisyn Anderson, Emilee Miller, Ryleigh Hall, Taylor Horton and Skyler Neteler. The team was three of seven from the line.