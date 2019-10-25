Area cross country teams are headed to Centennial Park in Rock Falls for the Class 1A regional on Saturday.

The girls race will be at 10 a.m., the boys at 11.

Rock Falls won the team titles in both divisions last year, then went on to take the sectional titles, as well.

Newman Central Catholic took second on the boys side, Annawan-Wethersfield was second on the girls side.

Joining the party is Stark County, which was assigned to Rock Falls after finishing second at St. Bede last season, and whose girls team was fourth at sectional.

Boys

Rock Falls returns two of the top competitors in senior Dawson Smith, who ran under 15 minutes to win the First to the Finish Invitational on Sept. 14 and senior Devon Parker, whose personal best is 16:03.5. Smith — a fourth-place finisher at state last season — is headed to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale next season.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Austin Early comes into the meet after finishing second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 7:08. on Oct. 10. Teammate Coy McKibbon had a 17:36.7 run at last week’s Patriot Invitational in Peoria Heights.

Kewanee’s top entry is Colin VanStechelman who ran a personal best 17:23.5 at the Patriot Invitational. Gabe Johnson bring a 17:52.1 time from the Elmwood-Brimfield Invitational.

Stark County’s Alex Welch improved on his Lincoln Trail showing by running 17:40.1 at the Patriot Invitational.

Another certain contender is Nick Janson of Ridgewood co-op, who clocked in at 17:18.7 at the LTC.

Girls

Rock Falls had four of the five top entries, all who did well at the First to the Finish. They are Bailee Forney, Erin Porter, Calin Gaulrapp and Alex Gomez.

The race’s defending champ is Newman Central Catholic’s Karlie Hey, who ran this course in 18:53.42 last season. At the Patriot, she came in at 20:13.8.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Crystal Musgrave, who qualified for state as an individual, looks to be in the mix. She went 19:45.1 at the Patriot, carving nearly 16 seconds off her Lincoln Trail Conference finish.

A-W freshman Danielle Johnson’s best time this year is 21:12.9.

Stark County’s Olivia Frail is back. On Oct 5, she ran the Elmwood-Brimfield Invitational in 19:54.5. Ashley Orrick ran the Patriot in 20:15.5 and Paige Rewerts had a personal best 21:12 at the Elmwood-Brimfield Invite.

Ridgewood freshman Kendra Downing had a strong showing at the Patriot, coming in at 20:05.5.

The schools entered in the regional are Ridgewood co-op, Mid-County, Kewanee, Annawan-Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Bureau Valley, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Rock Island Alleman, Savanna West Carroll, Sherrard, Newman Central Catholic of Sterling, Rockridge and Stark County.