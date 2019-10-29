The Lewistown Indians football defeated Bushnell West Prairie 0-17.

Lewistown’s overall record is now 5-4.

Lewistown stats

First downs: 14

Penalties and yards: 5, 45 yards

Punts and yards: 2, 30 yards

Punt returns and yards: 5, 59 yards

Kickoffs and yards: 4, 174 yards

Kickoffs and returns: 2, 43 yards

K. Whiteman: 16, 92 yards, 21 long

T. Stone: 14, 50 yards; Comp 5, Att. 9, Yds 56

B. Clary: 8, 37 yards; Receiving 1, Yds 19, Long 19

K. Munson: 5, 19 yards, 8 long; Receiving 1, Yds 12, Long 12

Scoring stats

T. Stone: Rush TD, Quarter 1 with 3:18 left

K. Cleer: PG, Quarter 2 with 4:37 left

K. Whitman: Rush TD, Quarter 4 with 3:59 left