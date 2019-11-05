OREGON — Annawan-Wethersfield’s Crystal Musgrave was the lone area cross country runner to qualify for the state championship, which will be Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

It’s a return trip for Musgrave, who also qualified last year as a freshman.

The Class 1A girls final will be at 9 a.m. The other five races for each gender and classification will be run on the hour in succession.

In spite of the cold — temps started out around 30 degrees — and conditions — snow had fallen on the region on Halloween — the top of the girls field for the Oregon Sectional at Park West was swifter than a year ago.

Ridgewood coach Karen Clark said the coaches and volunteers from Oregon cleared the course of snow. It was understandably muddy and slippery in spots, she said, but “the races were great.” Because of construction going on in the park, the course was altered from past runs.

Last year Musgrave came in 24th overall in 21:04. This time, she was 19th in 21:00.

Musgrave teammate, Danielle Johnson, was 71st in 22:57.

Stark County, which had hopes of returning to state as a team, did not qualify. The team was seventh overall with a score of 254.

Olivia Frail was 34th in 21:38, Ashley Orrick was 38th in 21:43, Paige Rewerts was 70th in 22:57, Josie Price was 73rd in 22:59, Alyssa Dyken was 83rd in 23:27, Trinity Shimmin was 93rd in 23:49 and Lena Becker was 95th in 23:55.

Ridgewood’s only girls entrant, freshman Kendra Downing, was 31st in 21:30.

The medalist last year, Karlie Hey of Newman Central Catholic, was ninth overall in 20:12.

Lisana Surtz, a sophomore from Aurora Rosary, was first overall in 18:22. Bailee Fortney, a senior from Rock Falls, was second in 19:05. Natalia Martino, a junior from Winnebago, was third in 19:15.

Winnebago won the team title with 35 points and three other top 10 finishes: freshman Marissa Roggensack was sixth in 20:01, sophomore Katie Erb was seventh in 20:01 and freshman Kaylee Woolery was eighth in 20:01.

The other qualifying teams were Rock Falls, Rosary, Rockford Christian and Harvest Christian Academy of Elgin.

In the boys sectional, Nick Janson of Ridgewood was the highest area individual finisher, coming in 31st in 18:26. Ridgewood, which qualified as a team, finished in 15th place with a 417 score.

Other Ridgewood runners were Lukas Maness, 96th in 19:59, Caden Bowers, 103rd in 20:09, Keagan Hixon, 118th in 20:37, Matt VanHyfte, 135th in 21:06, Benny Melow, 150th in 22:20, and Joe Keever, 151st in 22:21.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Austin Earley was 53rd in 19:02. Kewanee’s Colin VanStechelman was 54th in 19:04.

Dawson Smith of Rock Falls was the meet champion. His finishing time of 16:24 was identical to his second-place time of last year.

Tristan Olpin of Keith Country Day in Rockford was second in 16:55. Matthew Olech of Harvest Christian was third in 17:02.

Harvest Christian won the meet. Rockford Chrsitian, Aurora Central Catholic, Rock Falls, and Sherrard also qualified.

Erie-Prophetstown runners wore blue wristbans to honor team member Darrien Voeltz, who was injured in a motor vehicle accident near Erie after returning home from Saturday’s regional in Rock Falls. Voeltz had finished 24th and finished in a time of 17:40. His running time was stamped on the wrist bans, sales of which went to a crowdfunding site.