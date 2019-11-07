Tuesday night the Canton 7th grade girls beat Washington Central 39-9.

Canton jumped out to a 9-2 first quarter lead and then took a 16-7 into halftime.

A strong third quarter extended the lead to 31-9 after three quarters of play before adding 8 points in the fourth quarter for the final of 39-9.

Canton was lead in scoring by Ella Demler with 12 points.

Demler also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Milly Oswald finish with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Allison Wheeler contributed with 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Delanie Cain scored 5 points and had 7 rebounds.

Brooklyn Dennis supplied 4 points, had 4 steals, and 3 assists.

Canton is back in action Saturday against Havana and Rochester.