CUBA/LONDON MILLS — The Fulton County Boys JV Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Teams to participate include Canton, Havana, Illini Central, Farmington, Lewistown, North Fulton, PORTA and South Fulton.

On the first day of the tournament, Nov. 30, games all be held at both Cuba and Valley High Schools. On Day Two, Dec. 4, all games will be played at Cuba High School.

Ticket prices are Day One: $5 adults, $3 students; Day Two: $4 adults, $2 students.