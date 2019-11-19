LENA — Lena-Winslow never even had to face a third down on its first drive. The first time the Panthers did face third down, they pitched the ball to Iowa recruit Isaiah Bruce around left end for a 10-yard TD. And when Aquin finally got to a fourth down, Bruce took a pitch around right end for a 39-yard TD.

It almost seemed unfair.

"I think so," said Le-Win two-way lineman Gennings Dunker, a fellow Iowa recruit, after the Panthers blew out Aquin 52-20 in Saturday's Class 1A football quarterfinal. "Brucie is a freak. I don't know if I could stop him."

No. 1-ranked Le-Win (12-0) scored on its first six possessions to lead 44-7 at the half.

Sean Ormiston (132 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries) was the Panthers' workhorse, but Bruce (65 yards and 2 TDs on only four rushes), Marey Roby (114 yards on five carries) and Luke Benson (2-for-3 passing for 62 yards and 2 TDs) also did major damage when they were given a chance.

"We're good, but it's because we're good all together," Ormiston said. "It's not just one person here or there. We're all good together."

NUIC South champion Aquin (11-1) never had a chance against the NUIC North champs. Aquin was held to 48 total yards on 33 plays until it scored on its final two drives with a running clock against the Panthers' backups.

"It was tough to defend them," Aquin quarterback/defensive back Will Gustafson said. "They've got a lot of big guys, a lot of power."

And a lot of speed. Bruce showed that on his two touchdown runs. Roby showed it on a 76-yard run that made it 22-0.

At Athens

Athens High School scored 49 points in the first half, with running back Nic Laird rushing for four of his five touchdowns, in a 55-28 win at home over Carrollton.

"We played really well, and we played our type of game," said Athens coach Ryan Knox. "Thankfully, we were able to make some big plays."

Laird had TD runs of 63 yards and 49 yards.

At Moweaqua

Moweaqua Central A&M stayed undefeated at 12-0, beating Arcola 42-8.