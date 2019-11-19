KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville High School football team left everything on Dennis Larson Field on Saturday afternoon. But the Blue Bullets weren't able to make it out of the Class 2A quarterfinals, as they fell to the Comets of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-0.

"I think we played our hearts out," said Knoxville senior Dalton Crouse. "We left everything on the field but they were just a better team.”

After averaging 353 rushing yards and 5.5 rushing touchdowns per game, Knoxville (11-1) couldn't get its ground attack going against Sterling Newman (11-1).

Blue Bullets senior Zack Dean led the way with 17 carries for 62 yards, but as a unit Knoxville combined for only 151 rushing yards— 89 came in the first 24 minutes.

"They were physical. They were very physical. They were more physical than us and that just doesn't happen, Dean said, adding: "That's the first team that's done it."

At Minonk

A dominating third quarter propelled Fieldcrest into the Class 2A semifinals for the second time in six years. The Knights (12-0), who forced five turnovers, scored three touchdowns in the third period to break open a tight game en route to a 37-19 victory over Clifton Central at Veterans Stadium.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay ran for two touchdowns and caught another — all for longer than 50 yards — to lead Fieldcrest into a semifinal showdown next week at Sterling Newman.

"It's awesome," said Fieldcrest coach Derek Schneeman, who led the Knights to the semifinals in 2014, in his first year as the head coach. "I'm just so proud of our guys, the way we battled today. We faced a lot of adversity, but they kept playing with their heads up and did a great job."

At Auburn

Decatur St. Teresa forced and recovered four fumbles and locked down yet another opponent on its run through the first three rounds of the Class 2A football playoffs in a 34-6 win over Auburn.

In the process, the Bulldogs (11-1) got head coach Mark Ramsey career win No. 300 to tie him with Matt Sneffner, who coached at New Lenox Providence Catholic, and Chris Andriano, who coached at Lombard Montini, for sixth-most wins in IHSA football history.

St. Teresa held Auburn (8-4) to 39 rushing yards and 146 total yards while Chance Justice, A.J. Cherry, Denim Cook and Jackson Arnold each forced fumbles. Cook and Arnold both sacked Auburn quarterback Timmy Stewart.

At Nashville

Julian Metcalf ran for four touchdowns on Saturday and Nashville's defense held Pana to 191 total yards in a 41-19 win.

Pana, which came into the game averaging 44 points per game, was mostly corralled over the final three quarters when it led 13-7 after one period. Lane Perry had a 6-yard touchdown run and Jonah Lauff completed a 42-yard TD pass to Jacob Klein to get Pana off to a fast start.

But Nashville recorded six sacks and Lauff -- who completed 8 of 25 passes for 150 yards -- threw four interceptions. Nashville took a 14-13 lead when Metcalf scored on a 1-yard run. Then Nashville quarterback Chad Malawy threw a 28-yard TD pass to Ethan Goforth to increase the Hornets' lead to 21-13 with 6 minutes 43 seconds left in the first half. Malawy finished 20-for-35 for 237 yards with two interceptions. The Hornets outgained Pana 463-191.

GateHouse Media Illinois, Tribune News Service contributed to this report.