NORMAL — Silver doesn't look all bad mixed with that Illini Bluffs orange and black.

The Tigers saw their historic season end in the Class 1A volleyball state title match, falling to reigning champ Newark, 25-19, 25-22 on Saturday morning at Redbird Arena. This marked the highest finish in program history for Illini Bluffs (40-2).

"As we told these kids, they have put the spirit back into IB with our fans and our crowd," Illini Bluffs coach Nancy Meyer said, "and it's because of these kids and the way they've conducted themselves and played this season."

Illini Bluff trip to state passed through Wethersfield, which hosted the sectional finals.

Uncharacteristic errors seem to plague IB all match.

Twenty attack errors, six service errors, three net violations, two block errors, one four-hit and a lift provided the Norsemen with 33 of their 50 points. These miscues seemed to derail any type of momentum Illini Bluffs built.

"There was quite a few errors on our part that we don't normally have to deal with," IB senior Hannah Alvey said, "whether that be a missed serve, or we just tipped it straight out of bounds or hit straight off the block.

"I would say we definitely didn't come out and play our absolute best today, which is unfortunate because at this level it's something you kind of have to do in order to be able to win."

Newark and IB were evenly matched through the first combined 20 points, with nine ties and nine lead changes. But Newark grabbed a lasting lead thanks to a four-point run off three IB errors.

However, the Tigers, whose 18-match win streak was snapped, weren't entirely out of the match. A Hanna Hicks kill brought IB back with 15-13. Lauryn Casey's kill closed the gap to 20-17 and forced a Newark timeout.

The Norsemen closed out the match with back-to-back kills from Megan Williams and Madi Malone.

"It was about getting it done today versus whoever we were going to get matched up with, but that's how they've been all year, so no surprises there," Newark coach Tonya Grayson said. "No surprises there."

Malone, a junior outside hitter, was coming off a 23-kill performance from Friday's semifinal. Her set-sealing kill was just her third of the match; IB had made it a point to stop the 6-footer.

"To be on the offensive," Meyer said of their approach to defending Malone. "To serve tough. To put them back on their heels, so they couldn't get the ball to her."

Added Malone, "It doesn't matter to me how many kills I have. We came out with the win."

In the deciding set, Newark jumped out to a 6-2 lead as IB fought back to get in the match. Lacy Pilgrim served up an ace to make it 8-6, Hicks recorded a kill for a 12-10 deficit and Emma Hicks added a kill of her own as IB still trailed 16-14.

Class 2A

Decatur St. Teresa defeated Breese Mater Dei 25-22, 26-24. Abby Robinson and Valerie Nutakor each had eight kills for St. Teresa, which finished with a 36-5 record. St. Teresa beat Rockford Lutheran 25-22, 29-27 in a terse semifinal on Friday in which Layo Oladipupo had three service aces.

Class 3A

Sterling repeated as state champ, beating Joliet Catholic Academy 25-16, 25-19. Brooklyn Borum had 16 kills while Bree Borum had 20 assists for Sterling, which closed with a 35-6 won-loss record. In the semis, Sterling advanced with a victory over Nazareth Academy of LaGrange Park, 25-19, 25-18.

Class 4A

Lisle Benet finished at 40-1, beating Wheaton Warrenville South 25-12, 25-16 in the championship. Benet’s balanced attack had four players — Kyla Kenney, Ann Marie Remmes, Colleen McGuire and Rachel Muisenga — each get four kills, but Sophie Gregus led with eight kills. Muisenga had 21 assists. Benet had 12 blocks, including six by Remmes. On Friday, Benet defeated defending champ Chicago Marist 25-12, 25-23 in a rematch of last year’s semifinal. Marist was without its starting libero, who was ill, but still had no serve receive errors and had 36 digs. Gregus had eight kills against Marist.