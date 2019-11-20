The Canton 8th grade girls beat Dunlap Valley 50-31 Monday night.

Jena Goforth led Canton with 23 points, 4 steals and 5 rebounds. Allie Wheeler added 12 points.

Rachel Parry chipped in 6 points and a team high 8 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Ella Demler 3 points and 3 steals, Ava Wenger 2 points and 3 steals and Emma Hamm, Carleigh Putman and Ella Goforth with 2 points each.

Canton played their last regular season game at home Tuesday night against Farmington.