Route 17 Thanksgiving Classic tournament play

When it comes to starting the season in any sport, it’s a matter of taking small steps to develop momentum for the rest of the season. Ridgeview took its first steps forward Monday night with a 49-35 victory over Flanagan-Cornell in the first game of the Woodland Pool of the Route 17 Thanksgiving Classic.

Ridgeview put the game in its pocket in the third quarter when the Mustangs went on a 15-3 run in a span of 3:43. That pushed a 23-16 lead a minute into the third quarter to 38-19.

“I like the way performed to start the second half,” said Ridgeview head coach Rodney Kellar. “I thought we executed really well, I thought we played more up to what we expected.”

Defense was a big factor. Kellar called the first half a “foul fest” with the number of infractions called. It made for a more sloppy battle. But the second half brought new life.

“I really liked the second half, defensively,” Kellar said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping our hands off people. I don’t think they got into the bonus in the second half.”

The veteran RHS mentor also pointed 25 pass deflections and noting his appreciation for the activity of the defense.

On the other side, Flanagan-Cornell had trouble trying find continuity on the offensive end.

“You can’t turn the ball over that many times,” said Flanagan-Cornell head coach Brian Yoder. “I know it’s the first game of the year; Sam (Jones) and Kam (Tower) will get better.”

Jones and Tower were sharing point guard responsibilities as senior Isaac Weber had to watch from behind the bench nursing a non-basketball injury sustained during the summer.

Turnovers and Ridgeview’s ability to convert made the big third-quarter possible. It started when Garrett Stevens drained two free throws and ended with a Stevens basket inside. Stevens had 10 points in the run.

Kellar said one of the goals was to get to the free throw line, which the Mustangs did often. Ridgeview made 15 of 29 tosses from the charity stripe.

“Free throw shooting was not really good, hopefully we’ll attribute that to the first game,” Kellar said.

He also pointed out that it is an every-game goal to keep teams under 50 points, noting that he feels that gives his team a chance each night. It did this time.

Levi Zimmerman is the main weapon for the Mustangs. He is a four-year starter and will be the targets of opposing teams. Zimmerman got some big help from his teammates.

“We got to go pretty deep, some guys came off the bench (and contributed),” Kellar said. “I thought Zach Cavinder really gave us a lift in the first half when we were spinning our wheels.”

“You have give Kellar credit and those guys credit, they put it to us,” Yoder said.

Tyler Harms got the Falcons got on the board first but Flanagan-Cornell went 3½ minutes without scoring as Ridgeview took the lead and didn’t let go.

Still, it was a close game throughout the first half. Ridgeview led 10-6 after the first quarter and looked to be putting the game away early second. The Falcons missed five straight free throws as the Mustangs built a 19-10 advantage.

It was a 21-14 game at the intermission.

Zimmerman hit for a game-high 16 points in leading Ridgeview (1-0). Stevens added 13 while DJ Schroeder, Zach Cavinder and Reece Ramirez each scored 5 points.

Harms had 12 for the Falcons (0-1) and Tyler Pfaff chipped in 9. Jones scored 5 points.

St. Bede 74, Woodland 54

Woodland got off to a slow start and found it too difficult to rally all the way back in falling 74-54 to St. Bede in the second game.

The Bruins took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and were up by a 35-21 count at the half. St. Bede put up 25 points in the third quarter in pushing the margin to 60-36.

Paul Hart had the hot hand for the Bruins (1-0) with 44 points. Gunar Jauch added 9.

Sean Bundy led the Warriors (0-1) with 20 points. Trevor Derossett and Phoenix Cooper each tallied 12 points.

Tuesday’s matchups have Flanagan-Cornell taking on St. Bede in the first game (6 p.m.) and Ridgeview and Woodland squaring off in the second game.