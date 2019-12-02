The Olney Lady Tigers defeated the Mt. Carmel Lady Aces 70-51 claiming the title as Champions at the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Lady Tigers defeated Martinsville in the first round of their pool play, 71-24. They then went by Effingham St. Anthony 74-38.

To get to the championship game, Olney had to get by Marshall and defeated them in OT by the score of 73-67.

Lady Tiger Kenzie Weiler led the scoring for Olney with 23 points, shooting 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent. She was followed by Anna Blank with 20 points, shooting 7-of-16 for 43.8 percent. Tara Hughes had 11 points, shooting 3-of-5 from the field for 60 percent. Jocelyn VanMatre had 6-points, Haven Doll had 5-points, Reese Smith with 3-points, and Paige Steber had 2-points. Tara Hughes led the Lady Tigers with 8-rebounds, 3-offensive and 5-defensive.

Scoring by quarters: 1st Qtr Olney 22, Mt. Carmel 11; 2nd Qtr Olney 12 mt. Carmel 17; 3rd Qtr Olney 20 Mt. Carmel 16; 4th Qtr Olney 16 Mt. Carmel 7. Both teams scoring streak was 8; 2-Lead changes; Olney’s largest lead was 19, Mt. Carmel’s largest lead was 2-points.

Olney was 25/59 shooting 42.4 percent; 19/41 from the field for 46.3 percent; 6/18 from beyond the arc for 33.3 percent; 14/22 from the line for 63.6 percent. They pulled down 25 rebounds (6-offensive, 19 defensive).

The All Tournament Team members were: Olney - Kenzie Weiler and Anna Blank; Marshall - Maya Osborn and Ki Engledow; Mt. Carmel - Kassidy Drone and Kylie Webb; Robinson - Bailey Starch; Oblong - Katie Check; Fairfield - Colbie Sutton and Leah Bowers.

Head Coach Mark Anselment was asked for his comments on the Lady Tigers during the tournament and he stated, “I’m really proud of this group of girls. The message all tournament was to not just play with with each other but to play for each other. I thought we saw that every game. This group is really fun to be around.. they work hard and care about each other- that’s what really makes coaching fun. Anna and Kenzie led the way for us making the all tournament team but we had contributions from everyone up and down the lineup. We got some good building blocks for this season from this tournament.. faced some adversity, had to come from behind, had to maintain a lead through some runs by Marshall and Mt. Carmel, and had some mistakes to learn from and file away for the rest of the year. I told the girls to enjoy this the rest of the weekend but back to work at getting better Monday.”