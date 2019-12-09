SPRING VALLEY — Carson Sauer had three dunks and Kavon Russell had one in Kewanee’s 85-35 boys basketball victory over St. Bede in the opening round of pool play Saturday at the Colmone Classic at Hall High School.

Kewanee led 20-1 after a first quarter in which Russell dropped in a pair of 3s and Sauer completed a three-point play.

The dazzling offensive display served as the capstone to what coach Shaune Lewis described as one of the best weeks of practice and game play in his last three seasons as a varsity coach.

“The whole week was like this,” Lewis said. “Every practice we had. The game against Dixon was good. I think we came out today and really looked good, especially that first half. Wow. Fun basketball. Moving the ball. Sharing the ball. Doing our press. Running the floor. Dominating the glass.”

By halftime, nine players on the Kewanee roster had scored in building a 51-12 advantage. Sauer, a 6-foot-9 center, had a two-handed dunk and a baseline slam while 6-2 Russell had a one-handed jam in the first half. Sauer’s other dunk came early in the third quarter when he drove across the lane and put it down with two hands.

In all, 17 Kewanee players saw action. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

“We talked about having an edge, having a swag, but not being overconfident or disrespectful to the other teams,” Lewis said. “Our mental state, physical state, we’re really feeling good about ourselves.”

Kewanee is 4-2. Kewanee had 40 rebounds, 17 assists and 18 steals. Sauer had 19 points, Russell had 17 points, David Edens had eight points — all in the fourth quarter — and Ka’Zeer Johnson had eight points. Blaine Pickering and Niko Powe each added seven points.

For St. Bede, Paul Hart had 14 points and Logan Griggs had eight points.

In other games, Fieldcrest beat Princeton 60-42, Hall beat Putnam County 58-48 and Rock Falls beat Bureau Valley 72-39.