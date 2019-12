ORION — Orion stayed unbeaten at 7-0 with a 57-53 boys basketball victory over Annawan on Tuesday.

Annawan fell to 6-2.

Annawan jumped out to an 18-8 first-quarter lead. Orion regained the advantage at halftime, 32-28.

Julian Samuels scored 23 points for Annawan. Reece Gripp added 12 points.

For Orion, Josh Johnson had 24 points.

At Toulon

Knoxville defeated Stark County 78-38. For Stark County, Ryan Murphy had 15 points.