While Christmas is not quite the midway point of the girls’ basketball season, the holiday tournaments that are involved between Christmas and New Years can serve as a time to see where your team stands as at it gets into the heart of the schedule.

For area girls teams, eyes will be on a pair of tournaments this holiday season.

Bushnell-Prairie City is at the Princeville Holiday Tournament while Macomb, Rushville-Industry and South Fulton head to Beardstown for the Lady Tiger Classic.

West Prairie is off this week.

For B-PC, the Spartans have had some strong history in Princeville.

The Spartans took the tournament title a year ago, and used it to springboard to a big January and February.

This season, B-PC is off to another strong start, standing at 8-3 overall.

The Spartans do come into the tournament slumping somewhat though, having lost two straight, 65-26 to Illini West and 54-40 to Brimfield.

Bushnell-Prairie City opens the tournament on Thursday, playing Elmwood at 10:30 a.m., then taking on Midland at 3 p.m.

At Beardstown, the schedule makers did Macomb, Rushville-Industry and South Fulton no favors, at least time-wise for the tournament.

It will be especially early mornings the day after Christmas for the Bombers and Rockets.

Rushville-Industry is the No. 23 seed and takes on No. 10 Mendon Unity at 9:30 a.m. in the High school gym on Thursday.

After winning their season opener, the Rockets have dropped 11-straight games. Mendon is 6-5.

The winner of Rushville-Industry and Mendon take on Havana at 12:30 p.m. that day. The loser plays at noon on Friday.

Macomb is also playing early in the day on Thursday, taking on Brown County at 11 a.m. in the high school gym.

The Bombers are the No. 20 seed, but come in hot, winning three of their last four.

Brown County is 8-4 and the 13 seed.

The winner faces Illini West at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon while the loser plays at 11 a.m. on Friday.

South Fulton is the only team with a first-round bye, not playing until noon on Thursday.

The Rebels are the eight seed and play the winner of the 9 a.m. game between No. 9 seed Illini Central and No. 24 Jacksonville.

The Rebels are 8-5 but have lost three of their last four. The lone win in that stretch was a 40-36 win over potential opponent Illini Central on December 16.