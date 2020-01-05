GALESBURG – The third time was the charm for the Roanoke-Benson Rockets in its newfound rivalry with the Wethersfield Flying Geese. After being eliminated in regionals in each of the prior two seasons by the Geese, including a 63-56 defeat in the Annawan 1A regional title game last February, the Rockets finally got some revenge – albeit in a slightly less meaningful way.

The one-two punch of Luke Braman and James Early combined for 33 points as Roanoke-Benson remained unbeaten on the season with a 55-46 win over Wethersfield Saturday night in the second annual Sandburg Shootout at Carl Sandburg College.

“Wethersfield has a great program and has nipped us twice in the last two years in some heartbreaking situations,” said Roanoke-Benson head coach Abe Zeller after the game. “We’re just happy to come out of here with a win.”

Braman, a 6-8 junior, scored 15 of his 17 points in the first three quarters and Early, a 5-11 junior, sealed the game with 11 of his 16 points in the fourth period. R-B is now 14-0 on the season.

“Having a good 2019 for ourselves, we’re going to have a lot of teams trying to give us our first loss,” said Zeller. “Wethersfield was ready for this game and they’re a very good team.”

After falling behind 16-11 at the end of a first quarter that was highlighted by a breakaway two-handed flush by R-B’s Trent Weldon, the Geese outscored the Rockets 17-10 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead into the locker room.

Wethersfield leading scorer Coltin Quagliano missed eight of his first nine shots in the game but heated up quickly in the second quarter. The junior guard scored 12 points in the period, capped by a personal 9-0 run to close out the half.

Prior to the start of the second half Wethersfield was issued a technical foul for wearing its road uniforms during the game when they were listed as the home team. R-B did not want the technical foul enforced on Wethersfield and Zeller instructed his senior guard Jack Weber to intentionally miss both free throws - which he did - drawing applause from both fan bases.

When play resumed, the Geese could not find any rhythm offensively in the second half. Wethersfield managed just three field goals in each of the final two quarters. The Geese took a 36-35 edge into the fourth quarter and held a 42-41 lead following back-to-back Waylon Bryant triples.

But the Rockets finished the game on a 14-4 run including a pair of fast break scores thanks to its occasional full-court prtroyessure that helped cause 17 Wethersfield turnovers in the game.

“I just wanted to try to make it hard on Quagliano,” Zeller said of the pressure. “I thought pressing, even if we didn’t get turnovers, I wanted to try to make him tired. He has a high motor though; I don’t know if he does get tired, but we tried our best.”

Quagliano finished with a game-high 21 points for the Geese, now 9-5 on the season. Brady Kelley added a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.