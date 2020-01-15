Kewanee’s boys basketball team picked up two big wins last week: defeating Macomb 77-47 on Jan. 7 and Bureau Valley 80-46 on Jan. 10.

Here’s a quick look at the stat sheet with an eye toward trends.

Mighty-fine shootin’, Tex

Kewanee was 35 of 55 shooting from the field in the victory over Macomb.

At 67.3 percent, that’s a season high — by a long stretch — and the first time it exceeded 50 percent since beating Gardner South Wilmington on Dec. 27.

Kewanee’s previous best was 53.1 percent on Nov. 29 against Rock Falls, the second game of the season.

Defense holds

How well did the opponents shoot? Bureau Valley shot 47.5 percent and Macomb shot 39.1 percent.

The Macomb game marked the 12th time this season Kewanee has held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting.

Only one team has broken 50 percent — that was Geneseo in its 65-57 victory over Kewanee on Nov. 29 in the Thanksgiving tournament held at Geneseo. Geneseo was 24 of 41 for 58.5 percent.

Free throws improved

Kewanee has made strides in the new year at the free-throw line.

After going four of nine in the 64-41 loss to Indian Creek in the finals of the Marseilles Holiday Tournament, Kewanee hasn’t dipped below 50 percent in a game since. The team was eight of 12 against Bureau Valley.

There have been 12 games this season Kewanee has attempted at least 10 free throws; only three of those occasions was it been under 50 percent: Dec. 26 vs. St. Bede, Nov. 29 vs. Rock Falls and Nov. 25 vs. United Township.

Points scored

The 80 points against Bureau Valley was second only to the 85 scored Dec. 7 against St. Bede. The 77 against Macomb was the third-best output of the season, matching the 77 scored Dec. 20 against St. Bede.

Hitting the glass

Kewanee’s 22 offensive rebounds was the best performance in that category since the Dec. 3 game against Dixon. Kewanee has six games of 20-plus offensive rebounds — only one, vs. Indian Creek, ended in defeat.

Give and take

Against Bureau Valley, Kewanee had 25 assists — another season high.

It also had 17 steals, which was the second-best effort of the season. Kewanee had 18 steals Dec. 7 against St. Bede.

Not surprisingly, Kewanee is 10-0 in games with double-figure assists and 8-0 in games with double-figure steals.