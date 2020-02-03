PROPHETSTOWN — Kewanee pushed its win streak to nine, made it a 20-win season and moved atop the standings in the East Division of the Three Rivers Conference with its 67-47 victory over Erie-Prophetstown on Friday night.

Kewanee is 20-4 overall and 7-1 in the Three Rivers. Princeton defeated Newman Central Catholic 54-51 on Friday. That leaves Princeton and Newman each with two conference losses. Kewanee plays host to Princeton on Tuesday night and will be at Princeton on Feb. 11; the locations were switched from the original schedules after Kewanee was named a host for the girls basketball regional.

Against Erie-Prophetstown, Kavon Russell fired in four 3-pointers and scored 16 points — all in the first half. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. After that, Kewanee shifted gears offensively: Trenton Terry attacking from the perimeter and reserve Ka’Zeer Johnson moving into low post and scoring off the dribble drive.

“Trenton Terry, he’d been in the gym all week, shooting, getting that 3-pointer up,” said Russell. “Definitely showed tonight what he can do, what he will be doing for the rest of the season.

Then we had Ka’Zeer getting big, playing really big. You saw the outcome.”

Johnson had 12 points. “It was a good experience,” Johnson said. “Driving around.”

Terry added 11 points, three of his shots came behind the 3-point arc.

Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis said building on individual skills are paying dividends when integrated in the whole. “Lot of guys, doing a lot of different stuff that’s really good,” he said.

Kewanee made good on a scoring burst at the end of the first half, forcing turnovers and turning an 11-point run into a 44-27 halftime lead.

Before that, Erie-Prophetstown stayed competitive, keeping 6-8 senior Clayton Johnson involved in the offense.

“They were ready to play tonight,” Lewis said. “The crowd was electric. Took a couple of punches from them in the first quarter. We just got going and took off from there.

“We challenged them at halftime to lock up on the man to man D,” Lewis added. “I thought it was a lot better in the second half.”

Johnson finished with 12 points. His 14th point — an offensive round for a slam dunk — was waved off by the officials because of a personal foul.

Eric Robinson added 11 points and Dawson Haggard had 10 points for Erie-Prophetstown.