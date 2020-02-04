The Ingersoll Lady Giants volleyball competed against Bushnell-Prairie City (BPC) Friday night.

The 8th grade team won 25-19, 25-10. Their record is now 3-5.

Kills: Meves - 3, Parry - 2, Putman - 2

Aces: Long - 7, Meves - 7, Parry - 3

Assists: Long - 2, Zedric - 1

Digs: Strode - 1, Anderson - 1

The 7th graders lost to BPC 6-25, 20-25. Their record is now 0-8.

Kills: Markello - 1, Cox - 1

Aces: Smith - 3, Hardy - 2, Mitchell - 2

Assists: Smith - 1, Mitchell - 1

Digs: Smith - 1