Jaden Rutledge, senior at Farmington Central High School, signed a Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to attend McKendree College in Lebanon to continue his football career.

His stats include: 13 receptions for 327 yards with three touchdowns, 68 tackles with 16 for loss, 13 quarterback sacks, all while a senior for the Farmers.

Rutledge received two-time All-Area honors as a senior and led Farmington Central to a pair of conference championships.

He is the son of Michael and Michelle Rutledge of Farmington.

Coach Babcock says, “Jaden is a great athlete who is big and physical.”