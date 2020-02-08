The Ingersoll Lady Giants volleyball played the Farmington Farmers Thursday night.

The Ingersoll Lady Giants volleyball played the Farmington Farmers Thursday night.

The Farmers lost to the 8th grade team 18-25, 11-25. Canton’s record is now 4-7.

Kills: Kinne - 5, Parry - 3

Aces: Meves & Hamm - 5 each, Farmer & Parry - 3 each, Strode & Long - 2 each

Blocks: Putman - 1

Assists: Anderson & Long - 1 each, Meves - 3

Digs: Long & Meves & Kinne - 1 each

Also Thursday, the Farmers beat the 7th grade team 25-17, 25-11. Canton’s record is now 0-11.

Kills: Cox - 1

Aces: Wubben - 6

Blocks: Mitchell - 1

Assists: Rogers - 1