The Teutopolis Girls found a way to cage the Paris Tigers.

And the Wooden Shoes did it with a 43-29 victory in the Class 2A Sectional at Paris High School. That sent Teutopolis to the Super Sectional Monday night against Carterville at Hamilton County High School in McLeansboro.

The Wooden Shoes were in an unfamiliar underdog role when they played Paris on the night of Feb. 20. Paris was undefeated and had won two games over Teutopolis earlier in the season, including the title game at the Charleston Holiday Tournament. But that didn’t matter to the Shoes because they were playing their “second season” and being the underdog helped fire them up.

“We’ve been preparing for this game all year. Coach gave us an awesome game plan. We followed it to a ‘T’, and we came out with a ‘W.’” said Teutopolis senior Olivia Niemerg, who led Teutopolis with 17 points and stifling defensive play. “We wanted to beat them on their home floor and in front of their fans. They had so much pressure on them. I’m glad we were in that spot. Yeah, as the underdog. I like being an underdog. You can play your heart out. Coach always says we have two seasons, regular season and postseason.”

Teutopolis took the advantage early in the game, which drew dozens of Shoe fans to fill nearly a third of the Paris gym – the rest of the seats were filled with fans in orange and black. Those early Teutopolis baskets drew cheers, but the Teutopolis defensive effort made the difference throughout the contest. “Faceguarding” or getting face-to-face for intimidating opponents is a long tradition for the Lady Shoes and as a team all the players fulfilled their defensive roles, but there was special praise for a senior assigned to shut down the star player for the Tigers.

“Karsyn Mette, I can’t say enough about that young lady. She came out with the intensity that she did. She was on Sarah Isaf, a great player, a phenomenal player. Karsyn did an awesome job. I’m so proud of her. She gutted it out,” Teutopolis coach Laurie Thompson said.

On the underdog factor, Thompson said that didn’t enter her mind with her team undefeated in the second season before the Paris game. The Shoes won the Regional at Newton by defeating Pana and Lawrenceville and advanced to the Sectional Championship with an impressive win over Tolono Unity on Monday, Feb. 17.

“I told them, let’s go out there and have fun. I told them we were 21-8 in the regular season and before this game I told them we were 3 and 0. It’s anybody’s ball game. Let it be ours,” Thompson said.

Her players did have fun. They jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. Then took a 10-point lead, 24-14, into the locker room at the half. The Teutopolis cheering section was loving it.

Paris did make a rally in the third quarter, outscoring the Shoes, 9-5. At one point, the Tigers came within 4 points, but rebounding and patient shooting helped Teutopolis extend its lead in the fourth quarter.

Free throws were the key in the final minutes. The Shoes sank 14 of 18 from the line throughout the game. Lexie Niebrugge made 5 of 6 free throws and Niemerg pumped in 6 of 8. Ciara Roepke was perfect from the free throw line with 2 of 2.

On total scoring, Niebrugge pumped in 11 points. Roepke had 8 points and Mette scored 4 points. Izzy Hardiek had 2 points and Hope Bueker had one from the line. For Paris, Isaf scored 11 points and Karrington Krabel had 4.

As the seconds were ticking away, the Shoe fans, some of the younger ones wearing superhero capes, sunglasses, masks and even blue and gold face paint, raised the decibel level as their team earned a spot in the Elite 8. Now the question is whether Teutopolis will be back for another trip to the state tournament.