No, the sun wasn’t coming up when Teutopolis fans left the gym after the Wooden Shoes had beaten Mattoon, 61-51, in an overtime thriller.

But it was a late show that Tuesday night thanks to the extra period, a ceremony honoring the Teutopolis senior basketball players and cheerleaders, a $2,000 prize drawing by the Teutopolis Future Farmers of America Chapter and the Teutopolis Boys Junior Varsity team winning their game in overtime. But two wins in one night left the Shoes fans happy as many headed home on Feb. 18.

It helped that Teutopolis took control in overtime, outscoring the Green Wave, 12 to 2 over the extra four minutes. And Shoe fans got their blood pumping with their team sinking ten 3-pointers during the game, including three in a row in the opening minutes. Evan Wermert was the top sharpshooter for the Shoes with 28 points that included six long shots past the arc.

But the game was truly a dogfight with Mattoon getting to the basket and shutting down the Shoes on offense at critical moments. Teutopolis led by 2 points at the half, 26-24. The times matched on points with 16 each in the third quarter. Mattoon’s Cam’Ron Thomas led his team with 26 points.

“Mattoon played a great game and their zone gave us fits at times. We were way too careless with the ball and turned in 16 turnovers,” said Teutopolis coach Chet Reeder.

The Green Wave tied the score at 49 before the final buzzer to end the fourth quarter. In overtime, long-range scores and rebounding helped secure the win.

“Evan Wermert took the game over on offense and our rebounding helped us get a win against a very tough Mattoon team,” Reeder said.

In addition to Wermert’s totals, Jordan Hardiek scored 9 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Luke Ungrund had 8 points. Brock Deter racked up 4 points. Wermert led in rebounding with 9 and Hardiek produced 5 assists and 3 steals.

It was win 20 for the Shoes, against 9 losses. The team played its final season game at Woodlawn Friday, Feb. 21, before opening play this week in the Newton Regional.