The basketball season ended too soon on Feb. 28 for the Dieterich Boys with a 64-44 loss to Altamont in the Regional championship played in the Indians’ home gym.

Altamont pulled out in front during the first quarter, 19-11. The Indians then increased their lead in the second quarter, heading to the locker room at the half ahead 37-20. The Maroons could not make a comeback in the second half with the seven Altamont players contributing points through the game.

This was not a sharpshooting contest with both teams not scoring much from past the arc for 3-pointers. It was close-to-the-basket battle on shooting and rebounding.

Cole Niebrugge led the Maroons on scoring with 12 points. Collin Hartke scored 11. Peter Britton racked up 9 points and Derek Kuhl added 7 and Andrew Lidy had 5 points.

Dieterich advanced to the championship game with victories earlier that week against South Central, 52-28. The Maroons faced a battle early against Mulberry Grove. A combination of steals, pinpoint passes and tough rebounding led to a 56-45 victory for Dieterich in their first game of the Regional.

The Dieterich Boys had a successful season and earned respect, especially in the National Trail Conference. Dieterich Coach Josh Krumwiede is losing seniors Cole Niebrugge and Collin Hartke, both standouts and leaders on the team. Dieterich will have many experienced players returning for the 2020-21 basketball season.