Teutopolis went head-to-head with Breese Mater Dei in the first half of the Shelbyville 2A Sectional last Wednesday night.

The Wooden Shoes went into the locker room satisfied with their performance against the Knights, especially in the first quarter with fine shooting and rebounding. Mater Dei held a paper-thin lead, 22-21 at halftime after a back-and-forth battle in the second quarter. Teutopolis fans cheered their team as they left the court.

Then in third quarter, the Knights started hitting basket after basket, mostly resulting from Teutopolis turnovers. Before the quarter ended, Mater Dei held a 14-point advantage. The Shoes were facing the challenge of a comeback against a team that was burning the net from about everywhere on the court.

“We got sped up too fast,” Teutopolis coach Chet Reeder said. “We got off-balance and we had some silly turnovers, especially to start the second half. They’ve got some tremendous athletes. They feed off that stuff when you turn it over. It’s almost a guaranteed two or three points for them. They had some kids step up and make some big shots that normally don’t. In that run in the second half they made shots.”

Teutopolis did start to hit short and long shots in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they could not put a lid on the Mater Dei offense. The Shoes hung in there all the same. The final score was 63-46 for a Mater Dei victory

“They won’t quit. It’s something they can really be proud of. It wasn’t our night tonight,” Reeder said of his players.

With the Knights well ahead in the final minutes, Reeder brought out his starters, including his seniors, Brock Deters, Mitch Hardiek and Luke Ungrund. Reeder, who has coached the Shoes for two years, hugged them and offered them appreciation for how the helped the team through the season.

“A thank you doesn’t do enough for Luke, Brock and Mitch for what they’ve done for this program and what they’ve done for me. We’ve wouldn’t have gotten the buy-in we got from the other kids if it wasn’t for those three. My only regret was I didn’t get to coach them all four years,” Coach Reeder said after talking to his team after the game.

Ungrund led the Shoes with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Brock Deters pumped in 9 points. Jordan Hardiek had 6 points and Evan Wermert added 5. The Shoes finished the year with a 22-11 record.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted to but I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished this year,” Reeder said. “And all the adversity we went through, especially in the last part of the season with guys hurt and guys sick. They just kept battling and the next guy stepped up. We’ve got a special group. It’s hard to say goodbye to them.”

The loss ended an exciting postseason for the Teutopolis Boys, who won the Paris Regional on Feb. 28 by defeating Pana 59-58 in the final seconds with a two-pointer from Ungrund. It was a wild game that started with the Shoes taking a 14-2 lead in the early minutes, and then the Panthers roared back with 22 points to take the lead. The teams then went back-and-forth through the contest before Ungrund made his only points of the game. Pana had a chance to win the game but missed on a pass near the basket. Wermert led the Shoes against Pana with 27 points.

The Shoes also defeated Robinson, 63-58, in another comeback effort at the Paris Regional.