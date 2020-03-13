Coltin Quagliano. Kavon Russell. Julian Samuels.

This season they demonstrated they were three of the most dynamic basketball players along a short stretch of Route 78.

Now, they are recognized as among the best in the state — selected for various levels of the Associated Press Class 1A and 2A all-state teams on Thursday.

All three are three-sport athletes who got a late start on basketball because of their teams’ participation in the football playoffs — and one could make the case either way whether basketball is truly their best sport. Quagliano also plays baseball while Samuels and Russell run track.

But from November to February, the trio led their respective teams to 20-win seasons. Sometimes they took over games in the stretch, such as when Russell’s defense and scoring orchestrated a Kewanee comeback in the closing minutes against Peoria Quest, or when Quagliano and Samuels went head-to-head in a breathtaking series of rivalry games between Wethersfield and Annawan.

Quagliano

Quagliano received 78 votes — third highest among both small-school divisions —and made the Class 1A first team.

Wethersfield’s 6-foot junior guard continued his assault on the school’s all-time scoring leaderboard, finishing the season at 1,894 points — just 146 from the top. An ironman style of player, he averaged 31 minutes a game of playing time.

He averaged 22.6 points this season. He’s a perimeter threat, shooting 37.9 percent on 3-pointers. But his signature move is a dribble drive that splits defenders, opening up passing lanes or scoring opportunities. He averaged 5.3 assists per game.

Wethersfield went 22-10.

Russell

Russell received 30 votes and was a Class 2A second-team selection.

Although listed as a 6-foot-2 senior guard on the ballot, Russell spent more time this season as a strong-side wing player. He became a triple threat from that position — operating on the baseline to pass inside to the bigs or across the lane underneath to the opposite wing, creating off the dribble for a surging drive down the lane, or by knocking down a 3-pointer.

A wide-receiver in football, the same skills came in handy in basketball. An alert and opportunistic defender, he proved to be an effective backcourt pass stealer in Kewanee’s ball press. He averaged 2.4 steals and 1.8 defections per game.

Russell averaged 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Kewanee went 22-7 his senior season, winning the Colomone Classic, taking second to Indian Creek at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament and winning the East Division title of the Three Rivers Conference.

Samuels

Samuels was nominated on at least two ballots to qualify for Class 1A honorable mention.

A 6-foot senior guard, Samuels was a clutch player in late-game situations and played a big part in Annawan going 8-1 in Lincoln Trail Conference play for the regular season title.

Samuels scored 28 points — going five of six on free throws — in leading Annawan to a 65-41 victory over Princeville on Jan. 21. He had 23 points in a 60-38 victory over Stark County that pushed Annawan into first place.

Samuels is a finisher on fast breaks with dunk or layup. He is elusive without the ball, rubbing off screens to get open.

Samuels averaged 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

Annawan went 23-9 in his senior season.

Area honorable mentions

Paul Hart, a 6-3 sophomore forward from St. Bede and Ganon Greenman, a 6-2 forward for Ridgewood, averaged 22 points made the 1A teams. Nate Henry of Rockridge and Josh Johnson of Orion made the 2A teams.

Class 1A

The top-vote getter was Connor Heaton of Moweaqua Central A&M. Joining him and Quagliano on the first team were Cooper Larsen of Indian Creek, Taaj Davis of Aurora Christian and Blake McKay of Woodlawn.

The second team had Trent Glidewell of Goreville, Kendale Anderson of Chicago Leo, Isaiah Brown of Peoria Quest, Luke Braman of Roanoke-Benson, Jacob Dust of Effingham St. Anthony, Javonnie Moore of Madison and A.J. Smith of Metro-East Lutheran.

Class 2A

Newman Central Catholic’s Devon House led the first team, gaining 86 votes. Damarius Splunge of Chicago Orr, Drew Reifsteck of Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Jalen Quinn of Tuscola and Drake Hammel of West Hancock were also on the first team.

Joining Russell on the second team were Caleb Zurliene of Breese Mater Dei, Dawson Yates of Pinckneyville, Kaleb Applebey of Mount Carmel, Matt Owens of Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Marcus Hill of Rockford Christian and Alex Wood of Normal U-High.