The Wethersfield boys basketball team headed into the fourth weekend of January on a roll. — The consolation title from the Macomb Holiday Tournament had been a feather in its cap and it had won three straight. Yet it was also looking to atone for what it saw as a missed opportunity: a Jan. 4 loss by nine points to state-ranked Roanoke-Benson.

“I told my wife, told my coaches, told everybody who’d listen: This weekend is going to define us,” Parsons said. “Would we be a 15-win team or a 20-win team?”

The two road outings tested Parson’s team. But for anyone who enjoys the atmosphere and intensity of small-school basketball, the games were a treat.

On that Friday night, with 1,300 fans packing the bleachers and stage at Annawan High School’s gym, Wethersfield survived a road contest against its co-op partner and Lincoln Trail Conference rival, 66-62. Close friends — Wethersfield’s Coltin Quagliano and Annawan’s Julian Samuels — battled throughout. Both scored 33 points, though Quagliano made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to cinch it.

On Saturday in the showcase game of the Great Western Shootout at Abingdon’s Dunlap Gymnasium, Wethersfield grabbed an early lead and held it with poise, defeating then No. 7-ranked Peoria Quest 59-48. This time, Wethersfield’s 6-foot-2 junior forward Brady Kelley turned in an MVP performance, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds all while guarding Quest’s 6-6 all-stater Isaiah Brown.

“That weekend, as I look back on it, that was our peak,” Parsons said.

The victory over Annawan earned Wethersfield the top seed for the following week’s conference tournament, which, incidentally, was on its home floor. The win over Quest got the attention of the voters in the Associated Press poll, which ranked Wethersfield 10th the following Tuesday.

The shine on that weekend was short lived, however. The team’s struggles with perimeter shooting surfaced, and would be a factor for the remainder of the season. In its next home game, Wethersfield lost to Ridgewood 59-58 on a basket with three-tenths of a second left.

Then in the pool play portion of the Lincoln Trail Tournament, Monmouth United — riding a wave of its own — beat Wethersfield. Bouncing back, Wethersfield beat Ridgewood in a return match. In the third-place game of the tournament, though, Annawan won their third meeting of the season, 67-58.

Wethersfield finished tied for second in the conference standings and lost to Peoria Heights in the first round of the regional. Wethersfield finished 21-11 overall.

“We obviously didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish,” Parsons said. “Felt like we could’ve made a deep run into the postseason. It didn’t work out. Injuries and not shooting the ball well, things like that. Left a little bit of a bitter taste in our mouth for next year.”

Wethersfield graduates three seniors — Tevin Baker, who was the team’s leading rebounder at 9.0 per game, Isaiah Franklin and Schuyler Melton. Returning will be starters Quagliano — now No. 2 on the school’s all-time scoring list — Kelley, point guard Waylon Bryant, and forward Kale Nelson.

Quagliano averaged 22.6 points, Kelley 9.1 and Nelson 7.3.

The keys to the next season, as Parsons sees it, are two-fold: improve shooting and make sure the team has legs for the entire run.

The first can be addressed by time in the gym — not in playing games, per se — but just more shooting. The boys and girls teams went in with the boosters to get a shooting machine.

The second is a tougher nut, because it’s not simply a matter of endurance. Physical maturity and time off have to be factored in.

“Doing a better job of managing our kids,” Parsons said. “That’s a long season to ask those kids that played football to go from August to February. Our schedule didn’t allow for a lot of breaks. I saw some tired legs. Not bad effort by any means.. I could see their mind saying ‘Go,’ and their body was, ‘Hey, wait a minute.’ Now that they went through that as a whole, they’ll be able to deal with that better next year.”

Parsons said the team was close in a lot of games. Five of the losses were by one point. Five other losses were by single digits. All that bodes well.

“Winning 20 with the youth we had? Sky’s the limit,” he said.