Just a few short weeks ago, when the NBA season was postponed, March Madness was cancelled, and all schools across the state were shutdown, everything I did felt weird. When I ate, lounged, or even slept, I felt uneasy. I adapted more quickly to the “new normal” than I thought. Now, every new cancellation or shutdown just feels like a drop of water in the ocean.

The “new normal,” for me, is never knowing what day of the week it is, attending 20-minute online classes, and eating six to eight meals per day. If you would have told me two weeks ago that this would be my life, I would have told you that you were crazy. Humans are truly amazing with the ability to cope and adapt to just about anything.

As a senior in high school, one word that sums it all up is unfair. My senior classmates and I will most likely not be able to experience prom, graduation, etc. in their typical forms. Although these milestones will probably be altered or even nonexistent, the thing that feels most unfair is not being in school in our conventional routines. The little things are what I miss the most.

Many of my close friends and classmates are traveling all over the country next fall to go to college. Simply being in school every day, together, provided an opportunity to make the most of the time we had left together. It feels like we are being punished or grounded, even though we didn’t do anything wrong. We are being stripped of making memories together, and that is unfair to us.

As a student-athlete, I know how frustrated my classmates must feel. Unlike college, high school seniors will not get a year of eligibility back if the season is never played. And, for athletes hoping to be recruited this spring season, that opportunity may be gone as well. Sports are one of the very best things about high school and an overwhelming amount of memories are made being with teammates on and off the field.

On a more optimistic note, I am very thankful for technology. I am still able to be in my classes online and see my classmates and teachers via video chat. Although it’s not nearly as favorable as being in school physically together, I’m thrilled that there is at least some way to keep connected and learn.

Even though we may not experience all the senior activities as we were meant to, we have a story that is incredibly unique. Hopefully, no other senior class will likely have to experience a situation as unprecedented as this. We are living out history! In years, seniors in high school will be reading our first-hand accounts of this crisis.

Being positive is especially difficult during this time. Although everything is completely unknown, there is light at the end of the tunnel. At some point in the near future, our lives will return to the normal as we knew it, pre-corona. In the meantime, stay home and be safe.