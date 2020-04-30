On Friday, golfers around the state of Illinois can take a big step toward normalcy as courses around the state open. Last week, Illinois governor JB Pritzker announced that golf courses could open as long as certain guidelines are followed, starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 1. Along with social distancing guidelines, the governor’s office also set forth several rules for playing. Locally, Harry Mussatto Golf Course in Macomb will be open Friday for area golfers looking to get back on the course. “We have many layers of sanitation and cleaning in place as well,” Mussatto Club Pro Lia Lukkarinen said. “We are glad to be able to provide a safe and healthy recreation outlet during this challenging time!” Lukkarinen stressed that Mussatto is following all state guidelines and safety protocols to keep all golfers safe and that everyone interested in playing must call ahead to book a tee time. In order to maintain social distancing rules, the driving range and putting greens are required to remain closed and carts are only available for golfers with a physical disability or physical limitations that prevent them from being able to walk the course. In order to use a cart, guests must fill out an online Google form prior to playing to confirm their physical limitation. Gold Hills also plans on opening Friday and while excitement is in the air to have golf back, course managers know there is still much to do to get courses ready and keep golfers safe. “There’s lots of things you have to do, we’re putting things in cups so people don’t have to reach in and we’re doing a lot of wipe downs,” Gold Hills Club Pro Danny Torrance said. “It’s exciting to get to open even though we’re not really opening. “It’s difficult to get some things in place, but everybody has the same things to deal with. It will be tough, but as long as everyone follows the rules, we’ll be good. We have 150 acres out here for everyone to stay away from each other, so it shouldn’t be difficult, but we’ll see how it works.” --

Golf Clubs and Management restrictions:

• Require online or telephone bookings

• Players shall be grouped in twosomes.

• 15 minutes between tee-times:

o Average tee-times are roughly 12 minutes apart. Spreading out bookings would ensure

people do not congregate at tee boxes.

o Spacing out the tee times would also limit the number of people at the golf course.

• Signage describing operational changes including: no congregating, increased frequency of cleaning, no handshakes, and maintain social distancing between players

• No practice ranges, chipping greens, or putting greens to limit large gatherings of individuals.

• No golf carts may be used on course (either owned by golf club or privately owned), except individuals with a physical disability or physical limitations that prevent them from walking the course may rent a cart from the golf club.

• Only privately-owned pull carts may be utilized, rental of pull carts from the course will not be

allowed

• Elevate the “bottom” of the cup:

o This can be done by placing the cup upside down so that the new bottom is roughly an inch below the lip of the hole. Golfers could retrieve their ball without having to put their hand in the bottom of the regular cup.

o Alternatively, place Styrofoam in the bottom of the cup

• Flags cannot be removed from the cup

• Clubhouses, halfway houses, and proshops shall remain closed.

• Prohibit beverage and snack carts

• Courses shall operate at a minimum basic operations level of staff to limit customer and staff contact; i.e. “starter”, “course manager”, “maintenance crew”, “kitchen staff to prepare to-go only food service.”