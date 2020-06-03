The scene at Des Moines' Hoover High School’s softball field Monday set the illusion of a normal June morning.

Players were strung across the outfield running various drills. Softball bags, gloves, bats and balls sat along the fence. Coaches offered direction and encouragement as an hour-long practice wrapped up.

Nearby, Hoover athletic director Jacob Burke smiled.

“Feels good to be back in action,” he said.

Monday marked the first day of practice for high school baseball and softball teams in Iowa. Summer sports were originally supposed to begin practice on May 4, with games on May 25. But the pandemic forced the outright cancellation of the spring season and put the summer in jeopardy until, on May 20, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light for high school sports to return.

And because Iowa is the only state to sponsor summer high school sports, the state is the first nationally to bring back high school athletics, giving Monday a special feeling as athletes and coaches returned to their routines.

“We’re happy to have a little bit of normalcy,” Hoover softball coach Melissa Helm said. “All we know, and all our players know, is softball during the summer. We’re happy to be back, especially for our seniors.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education, in tandem with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union, unveiled guidelines to follow as they return to play.

Among them: No games or practices for players with symptoms. Frequent temperature checks. Sanitize constantly. No dugout use for practice. Social distance when possible. High-fives and eating sunflower seeds are both highly discouraged.

At Hoover, and other schools around Des Moines, players stayed 6 feet apart the entire practice. Everybody wore masks. After practice, players all laid their equipment on the ground and coaches sanitized them. All of their bags on the fence were separated, too.

“They were eager to do anything, as long as it meant they could play softball,” Helm said. “They kept their masks up the whole time, even when they were running and working on drills. It gets hot. But they understand that this is what we have to do to play this year, and they’re willing to do anything to play.”

Valley softball coach Tom Bakey said the school is offering transportation waivers so parents can take their kids to and from games themselves instead of riding the bus. The district also supplied masks for players to wear on the bus and during practices if they wish.

“We’ve told parents to do what they feel comfortable with,” said Bakey, who coached Valley to the Class 5A state title last year. “Whatever it takes, that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’re all in this together. We have to take care of each other. And not just our kids, but we have to take care of our opponents, too.”

Once Reynolds announced that practices could start June 1, some schools decided to practice shortly after midnight to add more excitement to the return of the season.

Johnston High School's baseball and softball teams both made plans to do so, but Polk County officials implemented a 9 p.m. curfew in the hopes of curtailing the destructive protests that gripped Des Moines over the weekend.

One of Sunday night’s protests took place just four minutes from Urbandale High School, where the J-Hawks, the two-time defending Class 4A state champs, convened Monday afternoon for their first practice of the season.

This is the text of the guide for conducting practices for softball and baseball in Iowa. The rules were created in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa High

School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

1. Post signage prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.

2. No dugouts may be used. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.

3. Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.

4. Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.

5. Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.

6. Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations, or coolers may be used.

7. Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.

8. Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices.

9. Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to practice.

10. Coaches should be knowledgeable of their students with pre-existing health conditions and work with school nurses or other health officials to take additional precautions as needed.

11. Players should be encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer.

12. Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seed shells.

13. Coaches are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases.

14. Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.