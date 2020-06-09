College football is scheduled to kick off in less than three months and there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend.

Universities across the country are taking the first cautious, detailed steps toward playing football in a pandemic, attempting to build COVID-19-free bubbles around their teams as players begin voluntary workouts.

"There's an element of this that's kind of like building an airplane as you fly it in that we're learning so much more really every week," Notre Dame football team physician Dr. Matt Leiszler said. "But it's a moving target at times."

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said the school has conducted just under 500 tests on coaches, staff and athletes since May 18. The Pac-12 is the only major college football conference in which all the members have agreed to test all returning athletes for COVID-19.

Athletes testing positive for the disease have already been reported at Arkansas State, Marshall and Oklahoma State and elsewhere.

There is no standardized protocol for testing under the most recent NCAA guidelines, which is why plans are different from school to school.

"You know, there's nothing that says my testing is going to protect my guys any better than their screening is going to. We don't know," said Dr. Greg Stewart, team physician for Tulane's athletic department. "And probably for most of the schools across the country, you know athletic departments are the canary in the coal mine."

Defending national champion LSU is testing each athlete for coronavirus antibodies upon arrival to campus. Shelly Mullenix, LSU senior associate athletic director and director of wellness, said some players who test positive for antibodies but negative for active infection will also be isolated depending on symptoms or risk of previous exposure. All players were prescribed a seven-day "quasi-quarantine," Mullenix said, after receiving their antibody tests.

At Notre Dame, football players will be housed in single rooms at the on-campus Morris Inn hotel. They will face temperature screens and a health questionnaire every time they want to enter a facility to work out.

Notre Dame is planning to structure workout groups by academic schedules. Other schools are using a mix of factors such as keeping friends, roommates or position groups together.

"But you also have to think about things like, do you want all of your quarterbacks with the same group?" Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said.

As the small groups avoid infection they can be merged to form bigger groups.

Southeastern Conference schools agreed to allow voluntary workouts starting Monday. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have set June 15 as their opening date. Other conferences, such as the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference, are letting schools figure out what's best for themselves. Ohio State and Iowa in the Big Ten started voluntary workouts Monday, along with Louisville in the ACC.

Oklahoma from the Big 12 is waiting until July 1, sticking with a plan it was working on before the NCAA last month cleared the way for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The Sooners didn't see benefits in rushing but others decided the sooner the better.

A copy of the Football Oversight Committee's six-week plan includes a typical four-week preseason practice schedule preceded by two weeks during which teams can do up 20 hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film study, meetings and walk-throughs with coaches.

Players would not be permitted to wear helmets and pads during walk-throughs, but a ball could be used for instruction. The plan, which still needs to be approved by the Division I Council, was obtained Monday by The Associated Press and first reported by Sports Illustrated.