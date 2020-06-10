LOCAL UPDATE

Mac’s Men’s Monday Night League: Denny Scott shot a 40 from the gold tees while Bryan Addis had a 43 on a nine handicap, leading VDV Building to a 144 to 157 victory over Illini Tap on Monday at Baker Park’s back nine. Chad Lewis had a 36 and Josh Newman a 49 with a 16 handicap as Cernos beat 19th Hole 147 to 157. TMS Storage defeated Johnson Appliance 146 to 158 in the third match. Cernos leads the league at 2-0.

Peoria Speedway: Pit gates will open at 1 p.m Saturday for the quarter-mile dirt track off Farmington Road in Peoria. Late Model and Modifieds will run for a $1,500 prize. Street Stocks, B-Modifieds and Hornets will run for the normal payday. All classes, except Hornets, will have Time Trials. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Race tracks in Lincoln and Macon are also opening this weekend.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cubs: A new-look — and shirtless — Anthony Rizzo was photographed in an Instagram post by Tom Flynn of the Performance Edge Strength and Conditioning Sports Performance Center in Coral Springs, Fla. According to Flynn, Rizzo and coach Mike Napoli each lost 25 pounds thanks to 12 weeks of training, six days a week.

2020 restart: Baseball players moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89 games. The proposal by the players' association, given to Major League Baseball electronically without a negotiating session, was detailed to The Associated Press by a pair of people familiar with the negotiations. MLB has said that absent an agreement it could go ahead with a shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games. Players made their move one day after management cut its proposed schedule from 82 games to 76. The union proposed the regular season start July 10 and end Oct. 11 — the day before a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The union accepted MLB's plan to expand the postseason from 10 teams to as many as 16.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Chicago Cubs: Creating a diversity committee to help improve the organization's standards and practices. Owner Tom Ricketts and President of Business Operations Crane Kenney are leading the plans, according to President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein."I join my colleagues at the Cubs in standing up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protesters who are doing their best to make this a real inflection point in our history. At this moment in time, silence is complicity, and it's important that all of our voices are heard," he said.

Women’s soccer: The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during the "The Star-Spangled Banner." The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. "Further, we believe the Federation should lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement that it tried to silence four years ago," the U.S. women's team said in a statement posted on the Twitter feed of its players association Monday night.

Olympics: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is creating an athlete group that will look into loosening restrictions on protests at the games. The USOPC has consistently cited the IOC's Rule 50, which bans inside-the-lines protests at the Olympics.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Boxing: Shakur Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a body-punch knockdown in the sixth round in the first major boxing event held in North America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs), the WBO featherweight champion, trained and lived in isolation in the days leading up to the fight. Heavyweight Jared Anderso, 20, easily improved to 4-0 with a stoppage of Johnny Langston. Robeisy Ramírez (3-1, 3 KOs) dropped Dominican opponent Yeuri Andujar twice in the first 48 seconds; and Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Donald Haynesworth with 44 seconds left in the first round after a one-punch knockdown.

Georgia Tech: Is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season. Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994.

Tennis: Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the U.S. Open — if it is played — and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

Atlanta Falcons: Running back Todd Gurley, who has a persistent left knee injury, has passed his physical, and will join the team. Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NASCAR: Decided a limited number of fans can attend races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.

Ace Speedway: The administration of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered the closure of a small stock-car track that's allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races, declaring it an "imminent hazard" for the spread of COVID-19. Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000 people. The action came after Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he wouldn't issue a misdemeanor citation to the speedway.

Premier League: Everton will be allowed to host rival Liverpool at Goodison Park instead of playing at a neutral venue when the rivals meet on June 21. Initially, police feared fans would congregate outside the stadium.

Stoke: Manager Michael O'Neill, 50, of the second-division soccer club has tested positive for COVID-19.

National Soccer Hall of Fame: The museum in Frisco, Texas, will reopen to the public Wednesday at 50% of its usual capacity. It has been closed since March 13. Facemasks will be encouraged but not required for guests, but social distancing protocols are required.

Georgia Tech: Josh Pastner is among those pushing to allow coaches to work with their players in July in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, a change from voluntary summer workouts.

English Football League: Clubs "voted by an overwhelming majority" to end the season in the third and fourth divisions and the final standings have been calculated using an unweighted points-per-game basis.

French courts: Conseil d'Etat upheld the decision to cancel the rest of the soccer season and suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division.

From local reports and wire services