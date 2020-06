BASEBALL

Kewanee A’s 8U

At TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. Quad City Hitmen 8U, 4

Vs. Quad City Hitmen 8U Elite, 5:20

Kewanee A’s 11U

At TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. Bokena Blaze-Holba 11U, 7

Vs. Clinton Rams 11U, 8:50

Kewanee A’s 12U Blue

At Bett Plex, Bettendorf, Iowa

Friday, June 12

Vs. Barnstormer United 12U, 6

Vs. McHenry Cobras Black 12U, 5:10

Kewanee A’s 12U Red

At Fairfax Reg Sports Complex, Fairfax, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. Wilton Beavers 2026, 4

Vs. LS-Hawks, 5:40

Kewanee A’s 14U

Lowe Park, Marion, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. North Scott Lancers, 4

Vs. Benton Bobcats, 5:40

Illinois Dynasty 17U

At Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Saturday, June 13

Opponents to be determined

Sunday, June 14

Opponents to be determined

SOFTBALL

Kewanee Ballhawks 04 15U

At Sheridan Meadows Park, Eldridge, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. Wicked Elite, 8

Vs. Havoc 07, 9:30

Sunday, June 14

Vs Diablas 06, 8

Vs. Texas Glory 16U, 11

Kewanee Ballhawks 09 12U

At Wescott Park, Walcott, Iowa

Saturday, June 13

Vs. Davenport Wildcats 12U, 11:30

Vs. Green Xtreme 07, 1

Vs. Nationals 12U 07, 5:30

Kewanee-area players on travel, club or elite teams of any sports, send GameChanger, usssa.com, tourneymachine or other links to ttayor@starcourier.com.

RUNNING

Schedule

Saturday, June 13

Race with your Heart, 5K, 10K, Eureka, Illinois, canceled

Keota Fun run, 5K, 10K, mile, Keota, Iowa, postponed

Sunday, June 14

Strawberry Stampede, youth mile, mile, Long Grove, Iowa, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 20

Skeffington Memorial Race, 2 mile, 5 mile, Dewitt, Iowa, virtual

Micro Brew Mile, mile, 6K, Moline, Illinois, virtual, 1:30 p.m.