FAIRBURY — It was announced on Sunday by promoter Matt Curl that a special mid-week event will take place this Wednesday night at the Fairbury Speedway.

DirtCar super late models will be featured in a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win race. Joining the program will have modified drivers in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win show. The CR Towing Sportsman class will round out the night’s program in a 15-lap, $400-to-win race.

Gates open at 3 p.m., hot laps will start at 6:15, and racing begins at 7. General admission is $20 and children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. If you have a wristband from last Saturday’s rainout, they will be honored for face value at any race this season except the Prairie Dirt Classic.

The night's racing action will be streamed live by Dirtondirt.com.