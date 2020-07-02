FAIRBURY — The first-ever $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic has been postponed until the summer of 2021, Fairbury Speedway officials announced Thursday after ongoing meetings with the state and county officials.

"It’s disappointing, no doubt. However I am very grateful for the support and guidance the Livingston County Health Department has played in allowing us to go back to racing the past couple of weeks," Matt Curl, owner and promoter of the Fairbury Speedway, said. "In the end, it’s the right decision for our community and the long term success and well-being of the Fairbury Speedway. I have no doubt in my mind that the 2021 PDC will be the biggest racing event in the history of FALS."

The Prairie Dirt Classic, presented by the Bank of Pontiac, was anticipating a record crowd of more than 8,000 people in the facility in 2020.

Originally scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1, the Prairie Dirt Classic will continue its tradition in 2021 with all camping reservations and reserved tickets transferring over and good for the 2021 PDC weekend. All reservations are locked, and reserved ticket vouchers will be sent in the mail this Fall to those who purchased tickets to date.

Fairbury Speedway will be offering a refund to any reserved ticket or camping holder for the PDC. However, if a refund is requested, they will not be allowed to purchase those tickets in the future; and the tickets will be opened back up to the general public for purchase in 2021.

People requesting a refund for the Prairie Dirt Classic reservations need to send an email to falstickets@gmail.com. The last date to request a refund will be Sunday Aug. 2.

With the news that the Prairie Dirt Classic would be postponed in 2020, Curl will be announcing details on July 7 of a two-day, $25,000-to-win event with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at the Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. Scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1, Curl will be promoting this mega event at one of Indiana’s most prestigious venues.

"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to promote a race at Kokomo," Curl said. "The O’Connor family has been great to work with and the combination of our teams will make for an amazing weekend."

All the details including ticketing, camping and all race information will be released next week on the Fairbury Speedway and Kokomo Speedway websites.

Fairbury Speedway, in conjunction with the Livingston County Health Department, has worked diligently to make the speedway as safe as possible following the CDC & IDPH guidelines. Attendance limits have been put into place for future events, however with the amount of seating at the speedway, it is not anticipated that those limits will be met for any of the remaining races in 2020.

Brian Walker is the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series PR coordinator