Summer is in full swing and caterpillars can be seen practically everywhere.

Caterpillars are the larval form of butterflies and moths. Eggs that were laid earlier in the spring have now hatched into some really strikingly-colored caterpillars. Some of the drabbest-looking moths are absolutely stunning in their larval forms.

It’s almost like a fashion show on the catwalk, with caterpillars "dressed" in everything from common sense attire to the utterly fantastical creation!

First up is the caterpillar of the white cabbage butterfly. Sensibly attired to blend in with its surroundings in order to avoid predators. A smooth green skin, decorated with pale yellow markings adorn this caterpillar.

Next up is the dapper-looking caterpillar of the monarch butterfly. Easily recognized by the alternating yellow, black and white stripes circling around its body, a pair of black antennae and "spats" on his feet complete this look.

Never one to blend in with the crowd, this caterpillar stands out as a warning to predators with the bold statement of "I won’t taste good".

The "smooth" caterpillar line continues on with the young of the hooded owlet Moth. This stunner comes in such a variety of colors that it gets its own name - the Asteroid caterpillar.

One variation of the Asteroid caterpillar comes in a bright green, with yellow, white and black "pinstriping". Others are orange and yellow stripes running down their length. One variation even comes in purple.

Moving on then, to this season’s to the "fuzzy" varieties of caterpillars...

The white-marked tussock moth caterpillar is anything but smooth. Basically a cream color, with an orange head, this caterpillar sports tufts of hairs all over its body in white, tan and cream. Along it’s back are what look like white tufts and bright red spots within a black stripe. To complete this dashing ensemble, the Tussock Moth caterpillar has a hair "tail" that sticks straight up into the air.

The milkweed tussock moth is about as fuzzy as caterpillars come. Looking more like a well-groomed pomeranian dog than a larva, this caterpillar sports long hairs that drape down its sides, interspersed with black plumes. Along it’s back stand alternating plumes of white, yellow and black.

Next up is an example of the spiked collection, the smartweed caterpillar. With colors including black, white, yellow and bright red, this ‘stunner’ is dressed for battle, being covered all over in what appear to be spikes. This safety mechanism acts as a deterrent to predators.

Where to find some of these fantastically "dressed" fashion statements? Caterpillars can be found on many common plants; milkweed, dill, asters, goldenrod.

Trees are another place where caterpillars can be found. Elms, mulberry, ash, aspen, willow and oak trees are all good places to look.

Look, but do not touch or disturb caterpillars. They are delicate. Some of them can produce an itchy rash if touched. It best for both you and the caterpillar to look and not touch these little gems of nature.