MONMOUTH — For the second consecutive year, three Monmouth College women's golfers were named all-American scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association, including senior Haley Hoekstra of Manville.

Kaniesha Whatley (Nashville, Tenn.) and junior Mamie Ambrosch (Metamora) also earned the distinction. Ambrosch and Whatley each earned their third straight honor.

Hoekstra, who earned her first WGCA All-American Scholar award, graduated in December with degrees in business and accounting. Her team-leading 81.73 stroke average last fall set the program season record. Hoekstra ended her career with a school-record 84.6 average. A woodland graduate, Hoesktra is the daughter of Michael and Jenny Hoekstra.

The WGCA has some of college athletics' most demanding criteria for inclusion in their academic award, requiring a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA. Since 2001, the Fighting Scots have earned 21 national academic awards. The 2019-20 awards marked the seventh consecutive year a Fighting Scot was named an all-American scholar.