The nation needs to have an umpire’s conference at home plate to go over the ground rules.

It’s not the first time in 144 years baseball has tried to play during a global pandemic, but after this past weekend’s wonky scrimmages of out-less innings, a winning team batting anyway in the bottom of the ninth and a 10th inning played for the heck of it, maybe a refresher of the rulebook is in order.

Please excuse the folks from Toronto for being late to exchange lineups — as of Thursday morning, they were still looking for a place to park, or any park, for that matter.

Canada’s health minister took one look at U.S. coronavirus surges and said "No" to teams coming into Rogers Centre.

While sensible, the decree has turned the Blue Jays into the majors’ own Flying Dutchman, with no diamond to call their own.

Pennsylvania health officials denied the Jays’ request to use PNC Park in Pittsburgh, saying allowing "travelers into the region, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams."

Apparently Pennsylvania is unaware that the Pirates host games there, too. If so, they can be forgiven. The Bucs have been less than memorable of late. Last season they finished 22 games out of first place in the NL Central.

Let’s see what Pennsylvania health authorities do when the lights at PNC turn on for Monday’s game with the Brewers. Baseball here? Who’d have thought it?

One of the few things going right is that Dr. Anthony Fauci — masked appropriately — threw out the first pitch before the Nationals hit the field.

There will be face shields and masks, everywhere of course. They will be worn by umpires, catchers (who will wear masks beneath their masks) — and by batters that put good sense above their slugging percentage.

If you don’t have a mask, mlbshop.com will sell you a pack of four with your favorite team’s logo for $29.99. I confess being partial to the one with the Cardinals StL logo filled with the stars and stripes on a field of blue.

Getting to this point required Major League Baseball owners and the players’ union to come to an agreement in March — and even then, that was done with forced smiles and hands held behind their back with their fingers crossed. After spring training was suspended, neither side could agree on how many games to play for the restart. Because there would be no fans in the stands, and thus no concessions sold and no one for the mascots to interact with, the owners wanted as few games as possible. A million dollars saved is a million dollars earned. The players, willing to do a day’s work for a bigger payday than most folks make in a year, wanted more games. MLB eventually ordered a 60-game season and both sides retained the right to file grievances and make raspberries at each other behind their masks.

At least fans can now watch their favorite team from the comfort of their own home.

Unless your favorite team happens to be the Cubs and you are one of Comcast’s 1.5 million subscribers or rely on Dish Network. No games for you on Sinclair Broadcasting’s Marquee Sports Network devoted to the boys in blue pinstripes. But if you feel like switching, AT&T, Mediacom and DirecTV do have Marquee. Just look for the execs in suits wearing Cubs hats who are smiling and waving you over to sign up.

For many of us, the rhythm of the summer season is best expressed not by TV, but radio play-by-play. And those reassuring nightly broadcasts return to serve as background to our lives. Those providing descriptions of the games will be Andy Masur, Russ Langer and Hector Molina for the White Sox, Pat Hughes, Zach Zaidman, Ron Coomer, Dave Otto, Elio Benitez and Hector Fabregas for the Cubs and Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Rick Horton and Mike Claiborne for the Cardinals.

Baseball is finding its voice in other ways, such as the area of social justice. Some players and managers have chosen to kneel during the national anthem as a sign of solidarity. Players will have the option of wearing a Black Lives Matter or United for Change patch on the jersey sleeve for opening day. But will this zeal persist all season?

Then there is the designated hitter, which all clubs will use, along with a variety of other rules intended to keep games from going on too long. Call me old fashioned, but adding a slugger to the lineup seems to be the last thing to do if you wanted to make it home at a reasonable hour.

The Blue Jays, still looking for a place to play, have a minor league affiliate in upstate New York. All minor league parks are idle because the discussion to restart the minor-leagues without spectators was one of the shortest on record. But playing there is a problem, apparently, because Sahlen Field doesn’t have "major league" lights and the notion of playing day games hasn’t occurred to anyone. The Buffalo franchise says it will do whatever it can to be ready, stringing up Christmas lights, if necessary, though conversations with the parent club have been strangely one-sided.

There will be pro baseball played in Dyersville, Iowa. It was supposed to be White Sox vs. Yankees in an ode to the "Field of Dreams" film and the novel that inspired this stadium (and tourist destination) in a nearby cornfield. Why it isn’t the Reds, who in 1919 (1918-19 being another pandemic year, for the flu) played the infamous Black Sox that inspired this spectacle, is a mystery to me. During the 60-game schedule reshuffle, MLB settled on having the Cardinals replace the Yankees. Well, the Cardinals may not be the Reds, but they do wear red caps. Maybe no one will notice the difference.

The Cardinals offered to participate after losing their date against the Cubs in London — baseball continuing to test the waters for its most eastern of East Division expansion franchises. One has to wonder if MLB had a club in London when the virus struck, then it, too, would be looking for an unused stretch of grass to play rounders on.

And now that we’ve come to it, why can’t the Blue Jays play in Dyersville? Throughout this summer, while neighboring states stayed locked down, the clack of ball against bat has been heard across Iowa: high schools, the Kewanee Ballhawks, more youth clubs than you ever knew existed. If you build a multiple field sports complex in Bettendorf or Ankeny or Des Moines, they will come, that’s for certain.

Presumably, if the Blue Jays play in Dyersville, they would come, too. All season long, right up until the harvest.

That would be a sight, a combine doing its work while a playoff game is going on.

