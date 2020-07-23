LOCAL UPDATE

Kewanee Wiffle League: Will have a benefit game between Team Iowa and Team Illinois at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, at McKinley Park in Kewanee. The event will benefit Connor Miller of Bradford, who has LAD-1. The game is being played in memory of Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School boys basketball coach.

Shaune Lewis Memorial Golf Playday: The annual fundraiser begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee. Formerly known as the Kewanee High School Basketball/Football Golf Playday, the event raises money for the two boys sports programs. Because of pandemic rules, the format has been changed: all participants will tee off on No. 1. Groups will play preferred ball for 18 holes. A steak dinner is available at the 19th Hole Restaurant under social-distancing rules. Cost is $45 per person ($40 for Baker Park members, $30 for steak dinner only). Call football coach Brad Swanson at (309) 335-0453 for more information.

Travel baseball: The Kewanee 10U A’s played the Kewanee 9U A’s on Wednesday, with the 10U team coming out ahead, 13-6. The 10U team is 4-11-1 and the 9U team is 13-7. Three pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter as the Kewanee A’s 11U team defeated the Rock Falls Outlaws 14-2 at Wallingford Park in Rock Falls. The A’s 11U team is 14-13 on the season. Illinois Dynasty 17U beat Cangelosi Sparks 2-0 at the Rock Sports Complex in Greendale, Wis. Dynasty is 24-6-6.

Galesburg golf: Maityln Sanders shot an even-par 71 at Lake Bracken Country Club on Wednesday and holds the lead at the Women's All-City golf tournament.

Quad-City Times Bix 7: The Davenport Police Department has issued a reminder to runners and walkers that roadways will not be closed on Saturday for anyone participating in the virtual race.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cubs: Green canvas panels with the logos of seven sponsors now cover the lower part of the left-field bleachers and a large portion of the right-field bleachers. A Toyota banner covers virtually an entire section above the 368-foot sign in right-center, with two SUVs parked on the concourse. The Cubs also extended both dugouts, building shelters with wooden roofs over seating sections adjacent to the dugouts.

White Sox: The FANtastic Faces promotion, which places a cardboard cutout of a person’s likeness in the Guaranteed Rate Field stands during the opening series of the season Friday-Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, raised more than $55,000 for White Sox Charities. More than 1,500 were sold at $49 each. The family of Gabby Adamo purchased one as a memorial after the 22-year-old died of leukemia. Other fans participated as a way of keeping their streak of "attending" home openers going.

Cardinals: Pitcher Carlos Martinez, 28, beset by a series of injuries that moved him from being an all-star to a closer, has rededicated himself to workouts; Wednesday he was placed on the club’s starting rotation.

Blue Jays: Engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles about playing "home games" at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Health officials in Canada and Pennsylvania denied earlier requests to play games at Rogers Centre and PNC Park, respectively.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts struck baseball's first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport's economics, a $365 million, 12-year contract on Wednesday through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason's free-agent class.

Angels: Mike Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be paused in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.

Mets: All-star pitcher Marcus Stroman has a torn muscle in his left calf, the team announced Wednesday evening. Hitting coach Chili Davis, 60, hasn't decided if he will rejoin the team at any point this season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Royals: Outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for coronavirus.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Philadelphia Flyers: Signed Oskar Lindblom, 23, to a $9 million, three-year contract extension Wednesday only weeks after the promising forward completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.

Charlotte FC: Charlotte's new Major League Soccer team is following the sport's traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname.

Bobsled: Olympic gold medalist Justin Olsen retired on Wednesday and immediately got hired by USA Bobsled and Skeleton as one of its start coaches, along with fellow Olympic medalist Garrett Hines.

New York Islanders: Reached a 20-year naming rights deal for their arena with wealth management service UBS, part of a $1.5 billion redevelopment project. The facility on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack will be called UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and it is projected to open in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Women's British Open: Keeping its title sponsor and getting a slightly different name, the R&A announced Wednesday that AIG, a New York-based finance and insurance group, has extended its title sponsorship of the women's major by two years through 2025. The official title will be the AIG Women's Open.

Ed Oliver: Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who had been arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston's northern suburbs. The charges are dropped due to lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn, spokesman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. No further prosecution was expected, he said. His attorney questioned why he was even arrested.

OBITUARIES

Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54. Pittsburgh-Johnstown said the death was due to natural causes.

Stanley Robinson, former UConn basketball player, has died of unknown causes at a family residence in Birmingham. He was 32. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in his hometown. The 6-foot-9 forward started 103 career games from 2006-10 and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. He was Alabama's Mr. Basketball at Huffman High School.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Northern Illinois: Confirmed on Wednesday that its football team's home and season opener against Rhode Island, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled. NIU had already lost two other games on its football schedule (Maryland and Iowa) when the Big Ten announced that it was going to conference-only games this fall.

South Dakota: The South Dakota High School Activities Association's board of directors unanimously approved a plan for competitions and practices to proceed. The plan also recommends a four-tiered system for allowing spectators into sporting events.

Michigan State: Football team is pausing workouts after a staff member tested positive.

Ohio Valley Conference: Postponed the start of competition for fall Olympic sports until Sept. 17, and the league also plans to compete in conference only for women's soccer and volleyball.

Mississippi: Football coach Lane Kiffin and men's basketball coach Kermit Davis will temporarily take double-digit pay cuts.

Phoenix Suns: Guard Ricky Rubio and forward Aron Baynes revealed on Wednesday that they have tested positive.

Toledo: Football coach Jason Candle has tested positive.

Tulane: Canceled a college basketball game scheduled in China this November.

Atlanta Falcons: Told season ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.

California: Boxing and mixed martial arts competition may resume after new safety regulations were approved. Golden Boy plans to stage a boxing show Friday night. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) will defend his minor welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) in the main event.

Chelsea: Dan Petrescu, currently coach of the Romanian club CFR Cluj, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been taken to the hospital.

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive.

Switzerland: Soccer club Basel says one of its players has tested positive but its league game against St. Gallen will go ahead.

International Tennis Federation: Plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin.

From local reports and wire services