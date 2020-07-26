CHAMPAIGN — If football is played this fall, Lovie Smith is set to field his most talented, experienced team since arriving at Illinois in 2016.

That experience took a hit this weekend.

The team learned Saturday that senior receiver Ricky Smalling will not return to the team, according to the Champaign News-Gazette’s Scott Richey.

In addition, senior running back Ra’Von Bonner — who was expected to compete for the starting job — and fifth-year offensive lineman Jake Cerny will not be a part of the team this season because of personal reasons.

Illinois confirmed Smalling’s departure, but would not got into details on the reason he is leaving the program.

Bonner was third on the team in rushing yards in 2019, and was expected to get a number of carries this season after the departures of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown. Bonner ran for 232 yards on 65 carries — an average of 3.2 yards per rush — and featured regularly as the Illini’s go-to back in short yardage situations.

Cerny was expected to compete for the open position at right guard with Wofford graduate transfer Blake Jeresaty.

If Bonner and Cerny remain as students, Illinois will honor their scholarships, per school and Big Ten Conference policy.

Smalling was Smith’s first commitment after he took over the program, back in April of 2016. Smalling found immediate success with the Illini, playing in all 12 games and making 10 starts as a true freshman. He had 501 yards and two touchdowns on 31 receptions to become just the fourth true freshman in school history to lead the team in receiving yards.

The Chicago Brother Rice product started 11 games as a sophomore, hauling in 33 catches for 406 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

As a junior, Smalling made seven starts and was leading the team again in receiving yards when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Illinois’ upset win over No. 6 Wisconsin in October.

Smalling’s departure from the program leaves the Illini thin at wide receiver once more. Last season, Illinois lost all three starting receivers to season-ending injuries, including USC transfers Josh Imatorbhebhe — who led the team with 33 receptions, 634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns — and Trevon Sidney, who had 16 receptions for 123 yards in five games.

Former Valparaiso transfer and walk-on Donny Navarro was a revelation in the slot, posting 345 yards on 27 receptions, including a 48-yard touchdown reception that kept the Illini in the game against Wisconsin. He earned a scholarship in early November after he and true freshman Casey Washington both worked their way into the lineup.

Washington is expected to be in the mix along with Navarro, and the now-healthy Imatorbhebhe and Sidney. The Round Rock, Texas, native caught 11 passes for 132 yards and played in 10 games in 2019.

Illinois also is hoping Miami transfer Brian Hightower will get a waiver that will allow him to be immediately eligible. Hightower caught 12 passes for 148 yards at Miami.

The Illini also brought in another transfer at receiver, Desmond Dan, who transferred from New Mexico State after a standout junior season in which he caught 37 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, Dan provides similar size on the outside to Imatorbhebhe.

Bonner’s absence will factor heavily into the running back battle, where Mike Epstein is returning from his third straight season-ending injury. Epstein has been quite productive when he has been healthy, rushing for 802 yards on 125 attempts and six touchdowns. But he has only played in 13 games since he arrived at Illinois.

Redshirt sophomores Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims will also figure into the competition, along with Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown, who rushed for 352 yards on 71 carries with the Broncos in 2018. He was declared eligible in October just before the Illini played Michigan, but he redshirted and only carried the ball three times for 18 yards in four games.

With Cerny not returning to the team, Illinois will have to rely more on redshirt-sophomore linemen Verdis Brown, Jordyn Slaughter and Julian Pearl in case of injuries along the front line. Illinois returns a veteran offensive line group for 2020, including former Peoria High star Kendrick Green, who will be a junior.

