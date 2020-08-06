Congestion at cross country finish lines, teammate alignment for tennis doubles, phone scoring apps for golf, and chlorine levels for swimming are all areas addressed so high schools can compete in fall sports.

Coronavirus pandemic requirements for the modified fall sports season were released Thursday by the Illinois High School Association.

The start of the season is unchanged. First practices can begin Monday, Aug. 10.

Girls tennis can hold its first contest on Aug. 20. Golf, cross country and girls swimming and diving can hold their first contests on Aug. 24.

The end of the season is Oct. 24 for all sports, but specific sports have recommended dates to keep open should Restore Illinois guidelines permit state championship series. Schools must participate in a minimum of six contests to qualify for the postseason in each sport, but the IHSA’s executive director can grant a waiver depending on circumstances.

In all sports, contests should only be scheduled with conference opponents or occur within the same Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 region as the member school.

For area high schools that means matches should include opponents from Region 2, a band that stretches from Rock Island county to the eastern boundaries of Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties, and south along a stretch of McDonough, Fulton, Tazewell and McLean counties. For Kewanee, that also includes teams from the Three Rivers Conference. For Wethersfield and Annawan, that means teams from the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Here are sport-specific requirements:

The dates of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24 are to remain open for some form of state series even, be they regionals or sectionals.

Student participants, coaches, officials and other support personnel are restricted to a combined total of 50 participants per event. Spectators are permitted provided they maintain social distancing through the entire event. Small events are recommended.

Teams must maintain a distance 30 feet away from each other when not competing.

If possible, alternating courts should be reserved for play, unless there is a barrier between them.

Tennis players should use a new can of balls for a match, serving only with those balls designated to each player.

In double play, teammates should coordinate so they can maintain physical distance when possible.

An online platform to post results is recommended. Results boards and awards ceremonies are discouraged.

The date of Saturday, Oct. 24, should be kept open as the potential date for a state series.

Race capacity is 50 persons. Spectators are permitted so long as they maintain social distancing throughout the event as outlined by Phase 4 guidelines.

Small meets are recommended. However, in the case of a multiteam invitational, all attendees must meet the 50 person limit. When holding an event with multiple races, then only those participating in the race can be in the vicinity of the course. In any event, staggered, wave or interval starts are recommended to ensure that social distancing can be met at the finish line.

Video recording of the finish is recommended as a means of determining placements to also avoid finish line congestion.

Course width minimums have changed from 3 feet to 6 feet.

Team may only enter seven runners plus one alternate per race.

Tournament managers are asked to convey as much information digitally as possible, a change from the longstanding method of "packet pickups."

Time, place and format of the state series has not been determined. Schools are asked to keep the current state series dates — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17 — open on existing schedules.

Student participants, coaches and officials are restricted to a total of 50 per wave. Hosts can have multiple waves at an invitational as long as they are spaced out and don’t intermingle.

Scorecards are to be bagged. But online scoring platforms are recommended for use instead of traditional scorecards. Phone apps are permitted.

Spectators are to remain in the gallery near the cart path, or at least 15 yards from players. Spectator carts are not permitted.

Concession stands are allowed under IDPH guidelines.

Award ceremonies should not be held.

Golfers may wear face masks, but they are not required. There is no prohibition on the color of masks.

Although local schools do not participate in girls swimming, those guidelines were released as well. The plan is to hold some sort of state series event Oct. 24. Because swimming is an indoor activity, the chlorine level of the water must be set at 2.0 ppm, relay races are not permitted, the number of individual events allowed competitors has been changed to any four races and there are designated positions for timers and lap counters.