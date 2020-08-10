Western Conference

Best of 5 playoff series: Chicago 3, Edmonton 1

Up next: Best of 7 playoff series vs Vegas. Tues Game 1, Thur Game 2, Sat Game 3.

Friday: Brandon Saad, Matthew Highmore and Dominik Kubalik scored and Chicago beat Edmonton 3-1. The Blackhawks won the best-of-five qualifying series 3-1. Chicago advances to the round of 16. Corey Crawford made 41 saves for the win.

Seeding Round Robin

0-3, third place

Up next: Best of 7 playoff series vs. Vancouver. Wed Game 1, Fri Game 2, Sun Game 3.

Sunday: Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Dallas beat St. Louis 2-1 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout. Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round robin and will next face the Vancouver Canucks. Blues backup Jake Allen stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in his first action of the NHL's restart. Robert Thomas scored on the first shot of the game, and the Blues didn't have another goal the rest of the way.

Sunday: T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz's New York Islanders. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots and Columbus advanced to the first round of the NHL playoffs with a 3-0 win over Toronto in a decisive Game 5.