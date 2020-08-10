BASEBALL
Kewanee A’s 10U (10-14-1)
Mother’s Day Buckle Up Challenge
At Hitmen Fields, Epperly Park, Rock Island
Saturday, Aug. 8
Kewanee A’s 16, North Scott Lancers 3
Kewanee A’s 16, Renegades 5
Sunday, Aug. 9
Kewanee A’s 6, Renegades 2
Orion Outlaws 11, Kewanee A’s 8
Illinois Dynasty 17U (30-7-7)
At Joliet Junior College, Joliet
Friday, Aug. 7
Illinois Dynasty 9, Mizuno Braves 2
Saturday, Aug. 8
Illinois Dynasty 7, Cangelosi Sparks 6
Sunday, Aug. 9
Illinois Dynasty 4, Rhinos 3
2020 Hitters 5, Illinois Dynasty 1