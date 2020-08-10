Travel baseball: The Kewane’s A’s 10-and-under team was the runner-up for the postponed Mother’s Day Buckle Up Challenge, held at Epperly Park in Rock Island. The Kewanee A’s lost to the Orion Outlaws 11-8 on Sunday in the finals. In the semifinals, the A’s beat the Renegades 6-2. On Saturday in pool play, the A’s beat the North Scott Lancers 16-3 and the Renegades 16-5. The Kewanee A’s are 10-14-1.

Chicago Sky: Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker 20 in Chicago's 100-93 win over Connecticut. Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago (5-2). The Sky finished 32-of-58 (55.2%) shooting. Chicago now has won three of its last four.

NBA: Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday. Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Damian Lillard scored 51 points after a frustrating finish a night earlier, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121 on Sunday. It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

WNBA: A'ja Wilson scored 31 points and her short shot with seven seconds lifted the Las Vegas Aces past the New York Liberty 78-76 on Sunday. In other games, the Sparks beat the Lynx 97-81 and the Fever beat the Mystics 91-84.

Formula One: Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday in Silverstone, England. The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third. "I didn’t see it coming but after the first stint it seemed we were really good on tires," Verstappen said after his ninth career win. "We had a lot of pace in the car. I didn’t have any tire issues and we kept pushing.

Golf: California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest U.S. Women's Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory when the 20-year-old Australia missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole. An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship. Lee Hodges birdied the 18th hole on the way to an even-par 71 and a two-stroke victory at the Winco Foods Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Travers Stakes: Belmont winner Tiz the Law won the $1 million Travers Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths at Saratoga, and heads to Kentucky for next month's Derby as the probable favorite. Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 on Saturday and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

Hambletonian: has been a rare sight in the 95-year history of trotting's biggest race. Ramona Hill joined the list winning filles Saturday, scoring an impressive one-length victory while matching the stakes record set by her sire in 2009. Atlanta won in 2018 for the Crawfords and Grant.

Mid-American Conference: Became the first league competing at college football's highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. "I'm heartbroken we are in this place," MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. With the MAC's 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference's university presidents made the decision to cancel all fall sports — including soccer and volleyball — and explore making them up in the spring season.

Carroll Hardy, a multi-sport star best known as the only man ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams, died Sunday at age 87. Hardy was also known as the football executive who helped assemble the "Orange Crush" defense in Denver during the 1970s. The University of Colorado, where Hardy was a three-sport star, said he died of complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Hardy went on to play professional baseball and football after starring in track, baseball and football at Colorado from 1951-55.

