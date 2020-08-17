13-6; in first in NL Central

Up Next: Mon-Wed vs. Cardinals; Fri-Sun vs. White Sox

Friday: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee beat major league-leading Chicago 4-3.

Saturday: Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Milwaukee defeated Chicago 6-5. Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits for Chicago.

Sunday: Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Brewers earned their third straight win 6-5 over the Cubs. The Cubs struck out 53 times during the four-game set.

11-11; 3 GB for third in AL Central

Up next: Mon-Thur vs. Tigers; Fri-Sun vs. White Sox

Sunday: The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning. It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers.

4-4; 3.5 GB tied for second in NL Central

Up Next: Mon-Wed at Cubs; Thur-Sun vs. Reds

Saturday: St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a 5-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep in its long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak. Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single off Evan Marshall (0-1) before Tyler O'Neill belted a tiebreaking drive to left for his third homer in a four-run rally to win the second game 6-3.

Friday’s highlight: Gerrit Cole posted his 20th straight regular-season win, becoming the sixth pitcher to reach the mark by throwing seven sharp innings to lead the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 10-3.

Saturday’s highlight: Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves broke a four-game losing streak by beating the first-place Miami Marlins 2-1.

Sunday’s highlight: Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers beat the Angels 8-3 to sweep the Freeway Series .

Indians: After hearing Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac explain their actions, the club sent the pitchers to their alternate training site on Friday after the two broke team rules and Major League Baseball coronavirus protocol last weekend in Chicago.

Athletics: Center fielder Ramon Laureano had a six-game suspension reduced to four games Friday after appealing the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the rival Houston Astros.

Cardinals: Coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season. The 61-year-old McGee, a four-time All-Star outfielder and the 1985 NL MVP for the Cardinals, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he has high blood pressure.