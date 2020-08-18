JV girls golf: Macomb defeated Bureau Valley 243 to 294 on Monday at Baker Park. Kewanee does not have a JV team. Taryn Richey of Macomb shot a 56 as medalist. Bureau Valley’s Kyra Stoller shot a 60.

Chicago Sky: Lead the WNBA Eastern Conference standings at 7-4, 2.5 games ahead of the 4-6 Indiana Fever. In the Western Conference, the Seattle Storm are in first at 10-1. The Las Vegas Aces are 8-2 while the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx are 7-3.

Washington Football Team: Hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history. At 38, he is NFL's youngest team president and will run the organization's business operations with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions. Wright was a running back for seven years with Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, and was the Cardinals’ NFLPA representative during labor negotiations in 2010-11.

Barcelona: Fired coach Quique Setién on Monday, three days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the first step in what it said would be "a wide-ranging restructuring" of the club.

UFC: Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is vacating his title and probably moving up to heavyweight.

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces all-star center Liz Cambage is set to return to the Australian women's basketball league after signing with the Southside Flyers. Cambage was medically excused by the league's independent panel of doctors, who deemed her to be at high risk for getting severe illness if she contracted COVID-19.

Canadian Football League: Canceled its 2020 season Monday, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the decision was in the "best long-term interests" of the league.

U.S. Open: Simona Halep opts out, says Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.

Boyd "Tiny" Grant, the basketball coach who led Colorado State and Fresno State to the NCAA Tournament, died Monday. It was his 87th birthday. Colorado State announced Grant suffered a stroke over the weekend and didn't recover. He took over at Fresno State in 1977-78 and would lead the Bulldogs to three Western Athletic Conference championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1983 NIT Championship. Grant was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. In four seasons, Grant went 81-46 at Colorado State and took the Rams to two NCAA Tournaments. Grant also was inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame and the National Junior College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Angela Buxton, a British tennis player who was the doubles partner of Althea Gibson when the American became the first Black person to win a major title in 1956, has died. She was 85. Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year. Gibson won the singles title at the French championships in 1956 and went on to win the singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1957 and 1958.

