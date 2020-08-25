Elena Krause was dominant in the circle with 19 strikeouts as she guided St. Mary's to an 8-0 victory over Pontiac in a junior softball contest at the Rec-Plex Monday.

Krause, who is following in her older sister's footsteps as a dominant hurler, yielded just one base hit and did not walk a PJHS batter. The lone single came on a bunt with one out in the fourth inning when Lily Fetgatter reached safely.

Krause finished the game by setting down the final seven Warriors on strikes.

Facing the daunting task of matching up with Krause were Kendall Pitchford and Jasmine Ray. Starter Pitchford took the loss after giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks in four innings. She had six punchouts. Ray allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. She fanned one.

St. Mary's got on the board in the first inning when Tessa Collins came home on Sophia Karr's two-out base hit.

Emma Gragert drew a one-out walk and Lily Sipe reached on an error that put runners on second and third. Gragert scored on Krause's groundout to make it 2-0. Sipe scored on a Collins single to short.

Meanwhile Krause was mowing down the Warriors as she struck out the first 10 batters she faced, and recorded 12 strikeouts through the first four innings.

Krause, Collins and Kate Leonard delivered back-to-back-to-back singles with one out to start a four-run rally in the fourth inning. Leonard's base hit drove in Krause and Collins scored on a wild pitch to Alix Robinson.

Bevin Brummel was the courtesy runner for Leonard and scored when Robinson singled to make it 6-0.

Layla Pulliam, who singled with one out in the fifth frame, scored on Sipe's two-out base hit. Robinson reached on a dropped third strike in the sixth inning and scored the final tally two batters later on a Natalie Zimmerman groundout.

Collins had four hits while Leonard and Karr each had two safeties for St. Mary's (3-0). Krause, Zimmerman, Pulliam and Sipe each singled. Krause, Collins Leonard, Robinson, Karr, Zimmerman and Sipe each registered a run batted in.

Fetgatter had the lone hit for the Warriors (0-3).

Pontiac claimed the "B" game 6-4. The Warriors scored in each of the three innings and Alex Martinez teamed with Hannah Foster to yield just one hit in the circle.

Paige Meier singled home Sipe with the first run just two batters into the game. Meier scored on Kassondra Poshard's base hit and Poshard scored on a ground out to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.

Brummel singled to lead off the bottom of the first for the Saints. She scored on Naveah Vogt's groundout.

PJHS got the run back in the top of the second when Addisyn McKinney singled home Meier, who had reached with a two-base hit with two outs. The 4-1 lead was augmented in the third when Ray and Bailey McArthur each scored for a 6-1 advantage.

St. Mary's rebounded with three runs in the last of the third. Brenna Burgess-Long walked to lead off the inning and came around to score four batters later on a bases-loaded walk. Brummel also scored on a bases-loaded free pass and Vogt crossed the plate on a hit batsman with the sacks filled.

Meier had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Warriors. Ray, Fetgatter, McKinney, Poshard, Karly Stanbery and McArthur each singled. McArthur drove in two runs while McKinney, Poshard and Hailey Shelton each had one RBI.

Martinez fanned one, walked four and allowed one hit in two innings in the circle. Foster struck out two and walked three.

Brummel had the lone base hit for the Saints. Vogt, Alexis Legner, Mallory Masching and Izzy Hinz had one run batted in each.

Zimmerman fanned three and allowed two hits for SMS. Brummel struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit.