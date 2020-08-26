Mac’s Monday Night Golf League: Johnson Appliance upset regular-season champion Cerno’s 135 to 137 in the playoff semifinals on Baker Park’s back nine. Wayne Barth shot a 38 from the gold tees, and with his 5 handicap, was one of three players to net 33 for Johnson Appliance. Chad Lewis shot a 37 from the blue tees to lead Cerno’s. Mark Simaytis had a net 31 to lead 19th Hole in its 134 to 138 victory over VDV Building. Tim O’Conner had a net 32 to lead VDV Building. In the consolation match, TMS Storage defeated Illini Tap 134 to 147. The finals will be Aug. 31, with Johnson Appliance vs. 19th Hole for the championship, Cerno’s vs. VDV Building for third and TMS Storage vs. Illini Tap for fifth.

Girls tennis: Tuesday’s scheduled match between Kewanee and Rock Island was postponed because of the heat. Thursday’s match against United Township already was rescheduled for Sept. 8. Kewanee’s next match is Tuesday, Sept. 1 against Mendota at Northeast Park.

JV golf: Annawan-Wethersfield had a 262 and Ridgewood did not have a team score. A-W’s Caleb McGill shot a 63 and Seth Moore had a 64. Ridgewood’s Beau Bringolf had a 55.

Chicago Sky: Layshia Clarendon drove the lane and was fouled with 0.3 seconds left and made both free throws as New York beat the Sky 101-99. Allie Quigley scored 29 points for 10-5 Chicago, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Chicago Fire: Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Tuesday night in the Fire's first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years. Chicago (2-4-1) had been playing at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview before returning to the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions: Decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin. Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team's morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. The players shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room

AP All-America team: Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first team who are not slated to play this fall. The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football. Twelve second-team All-Americans will also not play in the fall, including quarterback Justin Fields from defending Big Ten champion and preseason No. 2 Ohio State.

WNBA: A'ja Wilson had 26 points and nine rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 18 points and 14 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 96-92 on Tuesday night. The Aces have won 10 of their last 11 games. Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Storm beat the Fever 87-74.

Barcelona: After dozens of titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi's two decades-long career at Barcelona could be coming to an abrupt end. Messi told Barcelona on Tuesday that he wants to leave after its Champions League loss. Barcelona said it told Messi in response that it wants him to stay and finish his career at the club.

NFL concussion lawsuit: Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

Arrest: Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, of San Clemente, son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was charged Tuesday in California with stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans.

